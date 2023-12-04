Court of Handball fines GOG

GOG did not bring the club flag or the alternative roll for the official entry ceremony prior to the group phase round 2 match on 20 September 2023 (Orlen Wisla Plock vs GOG), the group phase round 4 match on 12 October 2023 (Barça vs GOG), and the group phase round 7 match on 16 November 2023 (SC Magdeburg vs GOG).

The EHF Court of Handball found that these circumstances violate several obligations set forth in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 Regulations. Thus, the Court of handball decided to impose a fine of €1.500 on the club.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.