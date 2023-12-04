210326Ehflogo00614

Court of Handball fines GOG

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
04 December 2023, 14:00

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in a case opened following non-compliance with the official entry ceremony rundown 1. in the context of three Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 away matches.

GOG did not bring the club flag or the alternative roll for the official entry ceremony prior to the group phase round 2 match on 20 September 2023 (Orlen Wisla Plock vs GOG), the group phase round 4 match on 12 October 2023 (Barça vs GOG), and the group phase round 7 match on 16 November 2023 (SC Magdeburg vs GOG).

The EHF Court of Handball found that these circumstances violate several obligations set forth in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 Regulations. Thus, the Court of handball decided to impose a fine of €1.500 on the club.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.

21112023 Hbcnantes Kristianstad Briet
Previous Article Four teams fight for the last two tickets
20231124 Afturelding Tatran Prešov Gislason Kovacs
Next Article Last 16 teams to discover their opponents

Latest news

More News