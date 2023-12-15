210326Ehflogo00614
Official Statements

EHF Court of Handball fines Romanian Handball Federation

European Handball Federation
15 December 2023, 14:30

The EHF Court of Handball has rendered a decision following proceedings that were opened against the Romanian Handball Federation due to non-permitted changes of the venue set-up and infringement of the organisation agreement during the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023, which took place in Pitesti and Mioveni.

Thus, the Court of Handball imposed on the Romanian Handball Federation a fine of €2,500.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.

