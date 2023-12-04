Five teams fight for the last two tickets
14 of the 16 teams which will proceed to the main round of the EHF European League Men have been confirmed after five rounds of the group phase, but match day 6 on Tuesday will not only decide the two last tickets, but in many cases, have serious implications for later in the competition, determining the number of points the qualified teams will carry into the main round.
TOP 5 MATCHES:
GROUP A
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Tuesday 5 December 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams have proceeded to the main round already, Löwen with a clean record of five victories, Nantes with four wins from five matches
- the German side won the reverse fixture 36:32 at home and if they win again, they will carry four points to the next stage
- Nantes booked their main round ticket last week by eliminating 2022 EHF European League winners Benfica
- both sides have their top scorers among the overall top 10: Juri Knorr has scored 35 goals for Löwen, Valero Rivera has netted 32 for Nantes
- in total, Löwen have won three of six previous duels against HBC, including the 2013 EHF Cup final in Nantes
We are qualified before the last match, which is already a real satisfaction. It's no small thing to have eliminated Benfica who won the EHF European League less than 2 years ago.
It’s important to win this game, to get theses two precious points in the main round.
GROUP C
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs. IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 5 December 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- IK Sävehof have already qualified for the main round with five wins from five matches, including the 36:34 against Velenje on home soil
- Velenje and Pfadi Winterthur are equal on four points and will fight for the second main round ticket of this group from afar, as the Swiss side play at eliminated Spanish side Cuenca
- regardless of Pfadi’s result, Velenje will proceed if they beat Sävehof, as they have the better head-to-head record against Winterthur by aggregate goals
- if Velenje do not win, and Pfadi win, the Slovenian runners-up are out of the competition
- Sävehof have won two of three previous duels including the one at Velenje in this group
GROUP F
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs. Vojvodina (SRB)
Tuesday 5 December 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides clinched main round berths after their victories in round 5, when Vojvodina beat Alkaloid and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg eliminated La Rioja with a close 29:28 away win
- both sides are equal on eight points; Vojvodina beat the Danish side in the reverse fixture 29:28
- Bjerringrbo will only carry two points to the main round if they win, and zero if they lose
- with only 136 (Bjerringbro) and 137 (Vojvodina) goals conceded each so far, both sides rely on two of the strongest defences in the group phase
- the match in round 2 was the first ever meeting of these sides
GROUP G
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs. Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 5 December 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- it is a do-or-die match of both sides, fighting for the second position in this group in the direct duel
- Bucuresti have six points to their name, including the 28:21 away win at Chambery in the reverse fixture
- the French side is on four points, having only won both matches against Izvidac so far and need to win by at least eight goals in the Romanian capital to pass Dinamo
- Bucuresti have the best attack of all 32 clubs with 182 goals scored and one of the best defences with only 135 goals conceded
- before this season, the sides had never faced each other in an official match
It's going to be a hard game, the goal is to win, to play in the second round. I think that we are doing well in training, but I also think that Chambery is improving, they have recovered some important players from injuries that didn't play in the first game, and I am sure that this game will not be the same
We really want to finish this group phase with a victory. Maybe it won’t be enough to go to the next round but it will allow us to balance our ratio of victories and defeats in this round of the EHF European League
GROUP H
Sporting CP (POR) vs. CSM Constanta (ROU)
Tuesday 5 December 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams have already clinched their main round berth after round five and Constanta have even confirmed the group win
- the Romanian side is unbeaten with four wins and a draw and won the reverse fixture 29:28 against Sporting
- the Lisbon-based side have six points on their account, but cannot be passed by Tatabanya (4 points), as the Portuguese club won the direct encounter on aggregate goals
- Sporting are the only Portuguese club to proceed; all the points they win against Constanta, they will carry to the main round
- if Bucuresti proceed from group G, there will be an all-Romanian encounter in main round group 4
- the top scorers of each side are almost level: Francisco Costa has netted 25 goals for Sporting, Vitaly Komogorov has 24 goals for Constanta
We have to do better than the match in Romania. We know that they had the supporters behind them, and that was important. Also, we have to be more aggressive against their shooters. We would like to get four points to the next stage, that won't be possible, so we need these two points.
ALSO WATCH OUT FOR:
Besides Rhein-Neckar Löwen and IK Sävehof, a third team has the chance to finish the group stage with a clean slate: defending champions Füchse Berlin have won all five matches in group G thus far, and face Izvidac in their last group match
In group B, the duel of the two already-qualified teams, Gornik Zabrze and TSV Hanover-Burgdorf, will decide the number of points both sides carry into the main round, Hanover won the reverse fixture and with another win at Poland, they would have the optimum starting base of four points
All decisions have been made in groups D and E – as Nexe and Skjern both are qualified for the main round from group D and will each bring two points to the next stage. The same applies for group E with Flensburg and Schaffhausen (both in the main round with two points each) regardless the results of round 6.
Four teams - Kristianstad, Izvidac, Lovcen-Cetinje and Povaszka Bystrica – hope for their first group phase points before saying farewell to the competition.
Photos © Sporting CP, HBC Nantes