Court of Handball fines MRK Sesvete

MRK Sesvete did not comply with the EHF flooring requirements during of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 round 2 and 4 matches. Furthermore, the club failed to integrate the mandatory EHF web banners on the club’s website.

The Court of Handball found that these circumstances violate several obligations from the EHF European League Men 2024/25 Regulations and decided to impose a fine of €3,000 on the club for the non-compliance with the EHF flooring requirements; €1,000 are imposed on a suspended basis under the condition that MRK Sesvete implement their entire obligations within the framework of their next home match.

Furthermore, the Court of Handball imposed a fine of €1,000 on the club for the failure to integrate the EHF web banners on the club's website.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.