Vyakhireva set to shine for Brest in MOTW against Odense

15 November 2024, 11:00

Since making her debut in the EHF Champions League Women in the 2012/13 season for Zvezda Zvenigorod, Anna Vyakhireva has established herself as one of the top stars in the European premium competition. Last season, Vyakhireva became the top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women for the first time in her career, with Vipers Kristiansand, also breaking through the 100-goal barrier for the first time.

Now with Brest Bretagne Handball, Vyakhireva will be one of the players to watch in the MOTW of round 8 against Odense Håndbold on Sunday (17 November).

The previous year, Vyakhireva also won the title for the first time in her career, with Vipers Kristiansand. But this summer, the 29-year-old right back moved to her second foreign club in her career, Brest Bretagne Handball.

“My first months in Brest were quite nice and hard at the same time. Adaptation is always hard, especially going from one country to another, but I feel good here,” says Vyakhireva.

The summer was a busy one for Brest, with 10 players leaving, as well as coach Pablo Morel, who moved to coach Romanian club Gloria Buzau. In came Raphaëlle Tervel, herself a debutant in the EHF Champions League Women.

Despite all the changes, Brest have delivered some entertaining matches so far. The French side has the best attack in the competition, with 232 goals scored after seven rounds. They have won five of the seven matches played so far, losing one of them, against reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC, by a single goal.

“I don’t think we have any secrets, we just try to give our all every game. Maybe it’s also good that our team is quite new, so for opponents it’s not that easy to adapt to us, to what we play, but that’s just a theory,” adds Vyakhireva.

Brest have constantly been one of the tougher outfits to win against in the previous seasons of the EHF Champions League Women, but they have not made the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest since 2020/21, when they beat Györ in the semi-finals before losing to Vipers in the final.

The plan is to get back among the top teams in Europe. Brest have been impressive with their attack, constantly finding ways to beat the opponents’ defences. In fact, the French side is the only team in the competition to have scored at least 30 goals in each of the seven matches played so far.

Vyakhireva is currently Brest’s second-best scorer with 37 goals, just behind centre back Clarisse Mairot, who is the third top scorer of the competition overall, with 43.

But the right back says she is still adapting to her new surroundings, teammates and requirements in Brest.

“It is quite different and I am still adapting. It’s way harder for me now, but that’s might also be because everything is new,” says Brest’s star.

After this good start, are Brest on their way to Budapest?

“You know, I don’t like any big words. I just think that this team has a huge potential and if we keep growing together, we have all chances to achieve our dreams,” adds Vyakhireva.

For the right back, the current Champions League season is also special. This is her 10th year in the European premium competition and she has notched up one win (with Vipers in 2022), was a finalist with Rostov-Don in 2019, and finished fourth in her maiden appearance at the EHF FINAL4 in 2018, also with Rostov.

So far, Vyakhireva has scored 528 Champions League goals in total and has a big chance to hit 600 goals, provided she matches the output she had at Vipers in the previous season in the next matches with Brest.

“I didn’t know there were so many seasons in the Champions League for me. I’m trying to evolve as a player every day, and I hope I’m doing a good job. I don’t know how far I’ve got, though,” says Vyakhireva.

Until the 600-goal mark in the European premium competition, Vyakhireva still has one more job to do in 2024. That is the last Match of the Week this year in the EHF Champions League Women, when Brest host Odense Håndbold (Sunday 17 November, 16:00 CET).

The two teams are deadlocked at 10 points in the current standings after Odense beat Brest last week 36:33. The Danish side had a better outing in attack, as well as stopping Brest on defence in several key moments, to dish Brest their second loss of the season.

Now, Odense come to France, where Brest have won two of the three matches played so far and are, usually, a tough nut to crack, conceding only three losses in their last 11 games.

“Every game is important for us and we want to win them all. It would be very nice to finish the year on good terms and calmly proceed to next year in a good mood,” concludes Vyakhireva.

Photos ©  @hsnlau//Lau Nielsen, Marco Wolf, Olivier Stephan Photographe

