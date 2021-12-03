Court of Handball imposes a one-match ban on Bera

The EHF Court of Handball has reached two decisions in cases opened following the direct disqualification of two players in the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 Round 3.

Daniel Ioan Bera from CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) was directly disqualified with ten minutes to play in the match at RK Partizan (SRB) for hitting his opponent in the head and the neck with power and intensity and in an aggressive way.

The panel has considered that the player’s behaviour meets the characteristics of an unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further sanctions. The facts that the player apologised for his behaviour and he had a clear record were positively taken into account while defining the extent of the sanction imposed.

Bera is suspended from the participation in EHF club competitions for one match. The player is therefore not entitled to play the second leg match of the third round against Partizan on Saturday 4 December 2021.

Any appeal against the present decision shall not have any suspensive effect.

In a separate case, Aron Edvardsson from Haukar (ISL) was directly disqualified at the half-time break of the match at CSM Foscani 2007 (ROU), which took place in Romania, for hitting a door with extreme force during half-time of the match. The panel considered that the situation remained unclear and that there is some doubt as to the reason for the slamming.

Therefore, in accordance with the in dubio pro reo principle, the panel decided to give a warning to the player and recalled that the latter has the obligation to adopt and display a sportsmanlike attitude at all times before, during and after the match.

An appeal against these decisions may be filed within seven days.