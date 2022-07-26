Court of Handball imposes fines on Norwegian and Slovakian federation

The EHF Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Norwegian Handball Federation, for having placed non-authorised advertising items in the playing hall during the round 3 match of the Women’s EHF EURO CUP, Norway vs North Macedonia on 24 April 2022.

The federation shall pay a fine in the value of €3,000. As this was the first violation of this kind from the Norwegian federation, part of the fine, i.e. €2,000 is imposed on a suspended basis, which will come automatically into effect should the federation commit a similar violation within one year as of the issuance date of the decision.

In a different proceeding, the EHF Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Slovak Handball Federation, for having placed non-authorised advertising items in the playing hall during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers Round 3 match, Slovakia vs Spain on 20 April 2022.