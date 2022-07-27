Webinar series continues with "Handball Academies" lecture

After the first monthly EHF Activities Webinar was held on Thursday 7 July with 160 participants, the second webinar will take place on Wednesday 3 August at 13:00 CEST.

While the first EHF Activities Webinar contained a lecture by Portuguese scientific researcher Susana Póvoas on "Handball for Health", the second webinar will feature a lecture on "Handball Academies" by Edwin Kippers, who is the head coach of Handbal Academie Papendal and an assistant coach for the Netherlands' men's national team.

Edwin Kippers is an EHF Master Coach and has 25 years' experience as a handball coach. During the webinar, he will discuss the Dutch way of talent development and the role that "Handball Academies" have played in the Dutch system.

Each webinar in the series lasts for approximately 45 minutes: after a brief introduction, the lecturer delivers her or his presentation for the next 30 minutes, before the participants get the opportunity to react and ask their questions in a 15-minute Q&A session with the lecturer. The second webinar will use the Hopin platform.

Key topics of the second webinar:

History and future of Dutch handball

What is the Dutch programme

How do we recruit our players

How we support our players

Life after the "Handball Academies"

If you want to register for the second webinar, you can do so here.

All participants will receive an email with the link once registration has been completed. If participants are unable to join the live webinar, they will be able to access the recording of the webinar afterwards.

Participation is free of charge.

The third webinar in this series is scheduled for Tuesday 6 September at 13:00 CEST: "ID Handball (Special Handball)". Lecturer Maida Arslanagic (CRO).