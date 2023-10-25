Court of Handball reaches decision in Rapid Bucuresti case
The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in a case opened against the club CS Rapid Bucuresti, following incidents which occurred during the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 play-off match between CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) and Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) in Bucharest, Romania, on 26 March 2023.
The Court of Handball decided that the Romanian club shall pay a fine of €2,000 for the improper behaviour of its supporters.
Furthermore, a warning is imposed on CS Rapid Bucuresti for infringement of its obligation to provide the guest club with seats in the VIP area.
The club may file an appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.