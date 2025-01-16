Court of Handball rules in Vipers case

The EHF Court of Handball has issued a decision regarding the recent withdrawal of Vipers Kristiansand from the EHF Champions League Women.

The European Handball Federation on Monday (13 January) was informed by Vipers Kristiansand of the club's immediate bankruptcy, coming into effect on the day of the information. The information also included that the club would withdraw from the EHF Champions League Women.

The EHF Court of Handball has evaluated the case and found that the club's remaining group B matches against Team Esbjerg, Odense Håndbold, Györi Audi ETO KC, Rapid Bucuresti and Brest Bretagne Handball, initially scheduled on 18 January 2025, 25 January 2025, 9 February 2025, 16 February 2025 and 23 February 2025 respectively, shall be scored as lost with 0:10 goals and 0:2 points.

The decision at hand is only dealing with the competition part of the proceedings. Proceedings concerning disciplinary consequences and damages are still pending.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal withing seven days. An appeal against the decision does not have any suspensive effect.