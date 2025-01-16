Derby matches highlight round 2 of the EHF European League Women

The EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase continues this weekend, as a trio of German clubs is leading in three of the four groups (A, C and D) after round 1. HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, Thüringer HC and HSG Blomberg-Lippe will all be put to difficult tests in round 2 against Super Amara Bera Bera, ATTICGO Bm Elche and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, respectively.

Additionally, group B's exciting matches continue, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will welcome KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in one of the highlight matches from group C.