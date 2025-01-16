Derby matches highlight round 2 of the EHF European League Women

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
16 January 2025, 13:00

The EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase continues this weekend, as a trio of German clubs is leading in three of the four groups (A, C and D) after round 1. HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, Thüringer HC and HSG Blomberg-Lippe will all be put to difficult tests in round 2 against Super Amara Bera Bera, ATTICGO Bm Elche and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, respectively.

Additionally, group B's exciting matches continue, while JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball will welcome KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in one of the highlight matches from group C.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
Saturday 18 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the German club's home form is far from convincing this season, as Heike Ahlgrimm's squad has won four and lost four matches on home court in all competitions
  • HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames cruised past Fredrikstad Ballklubb in Norway in group phase's round 1 (39:28) and the Flames are sitting on top in group D ahead of Super Amara Bera Bera, due to a superior goal difference
  • Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar scored 10 goals from 11 attempts in round 1 and the talented left back is one of the top scorers in the competition
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • the Spanish club recorded a historic win on its debut in the EHF European League's group phase, as they defeated Paris 92 in San Sebastián in round 1, 33:28
  • Super Amara Bera Bera's form on the road is full of ups and downs, as the squad has won only a couple of their past five away matches this season, although they are yet to play away from home this calendar year (in 2025)
  • a clash of a couple of young and talented squads, as both clubs have only two players over the age of 30 in their rosters

20250116 ELW R2 Preview Bensheim Quote
I am glad that the international competition has started for us. It is simply something special, especially for a club like Bensheim. We got off to a good start in Norway, but I think we will be up against a different calibre on Saturday, especially physically. I hope we will see a lot of spectators in Elsenfeld.
Lisa Friedberger
Centre back, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames
20250117 CLW Preview Bera Bera Quote
I expect a very hard match. Their system is kind of different than ours because they play in the German league. They have very nice shooters and good goalkeepers. I think we will win, it is very hard game but it is possible.
Eszter Ogonovszky
Left back, Super Amara Bera Bera
261A5851

GROUP C

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Sunday 19 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Dijon-based club put an end to a three-match losing streak in all competitions with a home win against Paris 92 in France's top-tier
  • despite holding a lead for the best part of the opening half against HSG Blomberg-Lippe in round 1, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball allowed the German club to mount a comeback and lost the match 35:30
  • the clubs have not met before in the EHF's club competitions
  • KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin secured a narrow win (31:29) against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in group phase's round 1
  • Lubin's right wing Aneta Promis scored 12 goals from as many attempts in round 1, being one of the club's key players
  • the Polish club's away form is impressive, as Lubin have lost only one match on the road this season in all competitions, against IK Sävehof, in the first leg of the EHF European League's qualification round 3

20250111 HSG JDA Alcacer
Our aim is to kick-start our group phase, as we don't have any points yet. We absolutely have to go out and get some. We said we wanted to be solid at home and this is our first home game, so it'll be a chance for us to show our fans that we're up to the level of this round.
Clément Alcacer
Head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
20250111 FA PA023

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250117 ELW R2 Preview Larvik Quote
We got a tough start in Germany, but we are ready to give everything on Saturday.
Andrea Rønning
Centre back, Larvik
20250112 Braila Elche 46
Our game away in Larvik will be a really tough and hard game. They did not play the best game in Thüringer, but we are prepared for the full power from this team and we will fight the whole game for the win.
Jan Leslie
Head coach, H.C. Dunarea Braila

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Saturday 18 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250112 Braila Elche 326
Thüringer HC will come with sky-high confidence after its latest results. We face the favourite teams to be in the final four and Thüringer HC is one of them. We will try to control the pace of the game and finalise the actions we can, to outline situations that make us better and allow us to add experiences.
Joaquin Rocamora
Head coach, ATTICGO Bm Elche

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 19 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

IMGL2609
It will be a great fight. We are ready and have seen many games on them and are well prepared. We are looking forward to getting out and playing abroad. We meet a strong Romanian team with a Danish coach who has left his own mark on the team after he took over in the middle of the season.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

Sola HK (NOR) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Sunday 19 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

IMGL2620
After a good performance in Ikast, we now face the German league leaders. So another tough match, but this time we hope that the home field will turn out in our favour when the match is decided at the end.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20250110 ELW Quote Dortmund
With Sola, we are up against an opponent that has an incredibly high tempo on the outside. But it is up to us to minimise our technical mistakes and prevent them from attacking. For me, Sola surprisingly only lost by one goal in Ikast, which shows how close and even our group is.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

GROUP C

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
Sunday 19 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250116 ELW R2 Preview Mosonmagyarovar Quote
We always look forward to our home matches because our fans create a fantastic atmosphere in the arena. We know we will face a very good team, but we definitely want a home victory. We will put our hearts and souls on the court and fight. The team is in a good flow right now, we have found our rhythm.
Zsófia Stranigg
Left wing, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
20250111 HSG JDA Winning Team 2
Of course, travelling to Hungary is still new territory for us. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to the away game and hope that many fans will be in the hall. We would like to build on our home game and our performance against Dijon and pick up the next points.
Melanie Veith
Goalkeeper, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR)
Saturday 18 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250116 ELW R2 Preview Paris Quote
We are determined to bounce back on Saturday after three straight defeats. I believe in us. It is going to be a tough match, but our aim will be to get back to playing our game and defending with solidarity.
Coura Kanouté
Left back, Paris 92

Photos ©  Foto Andrus (main and in-text), Super Amara Bera Bera (in-text)

