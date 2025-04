The proceedings were initiated following a direct disqualification of Andrii Akimenko in minute 49:56 of the match. The foul that led to the direct disqualification was deemed as serious unsportsmanlike conduct.

As a result, the EHF Court of Handball suspends the player Andrii Akimenko from the participation in EHF national team competitions for two matches.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.