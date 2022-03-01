Court of Handball suspends Martin Slaninka

In the case of the direct red/blue card for Martin Slaninka in the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 match between HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI) and HCB Karvina (CZE), played on 19 February 2022, the EHF Court of Handball has found that the player’s behaviour meets the characteristics of an unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further sanctions.

Hence, the Court of Handball decides to impose on the player two (2) matches suspension from participation in EHF club competitions. Therefore he is not entitled to play the upcoming EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 quarter-final first leg and second leg matches, taking place on 26/27 March 2022 and on 2/3 April 2022.