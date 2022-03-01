Pandza embarks on double mission

At the age of 17, Pandza made a huge step to accelerate her career: leaving home in Vienna and going abroad, joining German Bundesliga team TuS Metzingen.

“I exactly knew what I wanted. And now, three seasons later, I know that this was exactly the right step for my future. We have many talents in our club, which cares a lot about young players,” says Pandza, who has recently extended her contract with Metzingen until 2024.

In 2019, she became top scorer of the W17 EHF EURO in Slovenia with 66 goals. Her name made the headlines, and Pandza had her debut in the Austrian women’s national team age age 17

In 2021, she was also the best scorer at the W19 EHF EURO, again in Slovenia, with 68 goals. She became part of the EHF ‘Respect Your Talent’ programme – though she had to miss the RYT Camp in Vienna last December as there were just too many matches to be played.

Pandza will be part of the Austrian team that meet Faroe Islands twice for a double-header in group 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers this week, with the match in Torshavn on Wednesday at 20:00 CET and the match in Maria Enzersdorf on Saturday at 17:30 CET (both live on EHFTV).

And if that were not enough to look forward to, Pandza will also be playing for the under-20 national team this week, seeking a spot at the Women’s U20 World Championship 2022 in a three-team qualification event in Hollabrunn. Austria play Lithuania on Friday and Netherlands on Sunday. Only the winners of this event qualify for the finals tournament in Slovenia in June and July.

The start to her busy week got a delay when the Austrian team got stuck at Copenhagen airport on Monday and had to stay overnight in the Danish capital instead of getting to Faroe Islands.

Pandza is aware four points against Faroe Islands are a must for Austria to remain in the race for the EHF EURO, with the currently on just one point from a draw against Romania and a defeat against Denmark.