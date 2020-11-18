Veszprém remain unbeaten after strong second half in Aalborg

After a strong start, which saw Aalborg Håndbold lead 18:16, the home side could not continue on such a high level in the second period, eventually losing their third match in a row against a top team.

Before the match, Telekom Veszprém had to replace six top players, but they turned the tide in the second 30 minutes thanks to an improvement in defence and another top performance from their goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara, who saved 22 shots, as they won the second half 17:9 and took the two points.

With 11 points in their account, Veszprém now lead group B for a least 24 hours, ahead of the THW Kiel vs Barça on Thursday. Aalborg remain on eight points from their four victories in a row in their first four matches.

GROUP B

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 27:33 (18:16)

With 16 minutes on the clock, Aalborg had their biggest lead (11:6), but after a time-out, Veszprém scored four goals in a row

Veszprém had their strongest period directly after half-time, turning the score from 18:16 behind to 23:20 ahead, thanks to a 7:2 run including some crucial Cupara saves

Top stars Rodrigo Corrales, Manuel Strlek, Kentin Mahe, Mate Lekai, Jorge Maqueda and Blaz Blagotinsek were missing for Veszprém

Only experienced line player Henrik Möllgaard was on top in Aalborg’s attack, scoring six goals, goalkeeper Mikael Aggefors saved 13 shots

It was the first victory in Denmark for Veszprém since they beat Bjerringbro/Silkeborg 29:24 on 4 December 2016

Two Danes win at Denmark

Though tall shooter Nikolaj Markussen did not have that much impact on the match at Aalborg, he was one of two Danes who celebrated a victory in their home country. Veszprém’s new arrival and his countryman Rasmus Lauge, who scored five goals from six attempts, were happy to be back.

In total, Veszprém counted on 12 goals from their Scandinavian scorers Lauge, Andreas Nilsson (Sweden/4) and Kent-Robin Tönessen (Norway/3).