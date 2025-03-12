Summary: Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Slovenia secure third wins; Faroes draw with Dutch

12 March 2025, 17:30

Round 3 of phase 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers got underway on Wednesday, kickstarting a week of action on the road to the final tournament. 

While no teams could confirm their ticket to Denmark, Norway and Sweden in Wednesday's games, several took a good step forward with a third win of the qualification process.

22:35

That's our coverage wrapped up for tonight. The second day of round 3 action starts tomorrow (Thursday 13 March) at 15:00 CET as Georgia host Bosnia and Herzegovina. See you then!

22:30

Also on tonight were two EHF EURO Cup matches. In a nailbiting replay of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 final, France have just pipped Denmark 33:32, with Dika Mem scoring the winner in the final minute.

Earlier, Sweden were dominant against Norway, winning 38:29. Watch the highlights here!


22:25

Missed any of the EHF EURO Qualifiers action? We've got you covered with our comprehensive day review!

20250312 M EURO Q Main
EHF EURO

Four teams stay perfect; first wins for Switzerland and Belg…

DAY REVIEW: Faroe Islands take dramatic last-second draw and four sides extend winning streaks as Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers return

today, 1 hours ago

22:10

Here's a couple of quotes from earlier winning teams, Hungary and Belgium, who despite both taking points tonight are in very different positions in their groups. Hungary lead group 2, while Belgium are in third in group 5.

20250312 MNE HUN Fazekas Quote
Montenegro play fantastic handball, and this is a great victory for us. It was incredible to play in such an atmosphere and in front of these fans. These are the kind of game that made us start playing handball in the first place, and it is a privilege to experience this. I am proud of the team because we had problems due to the absence of several key players, but we still managed to secure two big points.
Gergö Fazekas
Centre back, Hungary
20250312 LUX BEL Kotters Quote
We reached our goal by taking those two points, and I hope we can get the next two on Sunday. Then we have to see what is possible against Czechia and Croatia. In the first half, we missed too many chances and Luxembourg’s goalkeeper saved well. But after minute 40, we managed to pull ahead, and finally the gap was quite huge.
Raphaël Kotters
Right back, Belgium

21:53

That was a great set of matches to throw off this next batch of Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. Check out our social media for clips, such as this compilation of great saves from a bit earlier in the night!

 

 

17:50

Later on today, Türkiye welcome Switzerland at the bottom of the group 7 table; the hosts want their first participation in an EHF EURO but really need the points against Switzerland. Both Luxembourg and Belgium also want their first points as they meet in a Benelux derby.

To finish up the night, an injury-hit Slovenia are in North Macedonia looking for their third win. And the Faroe Islands will welcome a packed house to their new Við Tjarnir arena, with an exciting clash against the Netherlands ahead of them.

17:45

In the first four matches to get underway, keep a close eye on Montenegro vs Hungary. Both sides won their first two qualification games and are level at the top of group 2. The same applies for Czechia vs Croatia in group 5, but Croatia - even without their talisman Domagoj Duvnjak, who has now retired - must surely be the favourites for this game. 

Meanwhile Estonia are looking for their first win as they take on Lithuania in group 1, and Greece want to upset group 3 leaders Iceland after securing one tight win and one close loss in the first two rounds.

17:40

Are you wondering how to follow the Qualifiers action? We have it all laid out for you here

20241106 M EURO Q R1 Gallery 6
EHF EURO

How to follow Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers action

HOW TO FOLLOW: As the road to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 unfolds, find out where to watch the matches and support your favourite team

2 days ago

17:30

Welcome to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers live blog! We're back as round 3 begins to bring you all the action from tonight's games, with 16 teams taking the court around Europe. Those playing tonight include World Championship silver medallists Croatia.

Meanwhile in the EHF EURO Cup, there is a rematch of the EHF EURO 2024 final between France and Denmark, and the Highlight Match between Sweden and Norway.

Find out more in the day preview!

20250311 M EURO Q Preview Sostaric
EHF EURO

World runners-up Croatia among headliners as Qualifiers retu…

DAY PREVIEW: A series of double-headers await as the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers continue, with eight games opening round 3 on Wednesday

yesterday
