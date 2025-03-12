17:50

Later on today, Türkiye welcome Switzerland at the bottom of the group 7 table; the hosts want their first participation in an EHF EURO but really need the points against Switzerland. Both Luxembourg and Belgium also want their first points as they meet in a Benelux derby.

To finish up the night, an injury-hit Slovenia are in North Macedonia looking for their third win. And the Faroe Islands will welcome a packed house to their new Við Tjarnir arena, with an exciting clash against the Netherlands ahead of them.

17:45

In the first four matches to get underway, keep a close eye on Montenegro vs Hungary. Both sides won their first two qualification games and are level at the top of group 2. The same applies for Czechia vs Croatia in group 5, but Croatia - even without their talisman Domagoj Duvnjak, who has now retired - must surely be the favourites for this game.

Meanwhile Estonia are looking for their first win as they take on Lithuania in group 1, and Greece want to upset group 3 leaders Iceland after securing one tight win and one close loss in the first two rounds.

17:40

