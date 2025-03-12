Summary: Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Slovenia secure third wins; Faroes draw with Dutch
Round 3 of phase 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers got underway on Wednesday, kickstarting a week of action on the road to the final tournament.
While no teams could confirm their ticket to Denmark, Norway and Sweden in Wednesday's games, several took a good step forward with a third win of the qualification process.
Montenegro play fantastic handball, and this is a great victory for us. It was incredible to play in such an atmosphere and in front of these fans. These are the kind of game that made us start playing handball in the first place, and it is a privilege to experience this. I am proud of the team because we had problems due to the absence of several key players, but we still managed to secure two big points.
We reached our goal by taking those two points, and I hope we can get the next two on Sunday. Then we have to see what is possible against Czechia and Croatia. In the first half, we missed too many chances and Luxembourg’s goalkeeper saved well. But after minute 40, we managed to pull ahead, and finally the gap was quite huge.