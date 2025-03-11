World runners-up Croatia among headliners as Qualifiers return

The race for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is set to reach its midway point this week, as rounds 3 and 4 of the Qualifiers take place from Wednesday to Sunday — round 3 on Wednesday and Thursday, then round 4 on Saturday and Sunday. 32 teams are in the still-open contest for 20 places at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, but by the final whistle on Sunday night, the first to qualify may be known.

Eight matches will open round 3 of the qualifiers on Wednesday. The week will see a series of double-headers, with all teams facing the same opponents twice.