World runners-up Croatia among headliners as Qualifiers return

EHF / Courtney Gahan
11 March 2025, 10:00

The race for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is set to reach its midway point this week, as rounds 3 and 4 of the Qualifiers take place from Wednesday to Sunday — round 3 on Wednesday and Thursday, then round 4 on Saturday and Sunday. 32 teams are in the still-open contest for 20 places at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, but by the final whistle on Sunday night, the first to qualify may be known.

Eight matches will open round 3 of the qualifiers on Wednesday. The week will see a series of double-headers, with all teams facing the same opponents twice. 

Among the headliners on Wednesday are 2025 World Championship silver medallists Croatia. Croatia are one of two World Championship semi-finalists contesting the qualifiers — the other being Portugal, who will take the court as the round concludes on Thursday.

Double-headers will also be played in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, which features the hosts of the EHF EURO 2026, along with current title holders France. 

GROUP 1

North Macedonia vs Slovenia
Wednesday 12 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Slovenia have won both matches played in the qualifiers and lead the group with the maximum four points, but are currently missing a number of players due to injury, including goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin and back and core defender Borut Mackovsek
  • North Macedonia have recorded one victory and one defeat, beating Estonia in Skopje then losing to Lithuania away
  • North Macedonia have beaten Slovenia only twice in eight previous encounters, and both victories were by just one goal, with the latest occurring at the EHF EURO 2018
  • Slovenia last missed a place at the EHF EURO in 2014, while North Macedonia have had a steady stream of participation since missing the 2010 edition
  • since the first rounds of qualifiers, both teams played the World Championship in January, where Slovenia placed 13th and North Macedonia 15th; five months before, Slovenia reached the Olympic semi-finals at Paris 2024

Estonia vs Lithuania
Wednesday 12 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • while Lithuania have two points thanks to a 29:27 win against North Macedonia in round 2, Estonia are still waiting for their first points, having lost both matches so far
  • although they were defeated, Estonia did have a standout match in round 2, losing to Slovenia by just one goal — their closest result ever against the side
  • Lithuania made it to the EHF EURO 2022, ranking 21st, after last participating in the final tournament — their sole previous appearance — in 1998
  • Estonia have never made it to the EHF EURO or any other major championship
  • this is the first match between the sides since 2004, when Lithuania took two victories in the qualifiers for the World Championship
  • on EHFTV, the match will have local commentary for Lithuania

20250311 M EURO Q Preview Quote EST
It’s going to be a real Baltic battle. We should definitely aim to win both games. The important thing is that we continue the same kind of fight we showed against Slovenia. After the last match, we have already gained new fans in the arena, and hopefully, we will be able to keep introducing people to how beautiful the sport of handball is.
Andris Celminš
Right back, Estonia
Inbound1540785740023715885 Aljaz Mocnik

GROUP 2

Montenegro vs Hungary
Wednesday 12 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is a top-of-the-table clash, with both teams holding the maximum four points thanks to two wins in the first two games
  • Hungary appear stronger, having taken clearer wins against both the other group opponents, Slovakia and Finland, compared to Montenegro’s results in the earlier rounds
  • Hungary placed eighth at the World Championship in January, in which Montenegro did not participate after being defeated by Italy in the qualifiers
  • Hungary have not missed a final EHF EURO tournament since 2002, while Montenegro’s last miss was in 2012
  • this is only the third official match between the teams, with Hungary having won both previous encounters, although the last meeting, at the EHF EURO 2024, saw a difference of just two goals

20250311 M EURO Q Preview Quote MNE
We believe in ourselves, especially in front of our home crowd. We will certainly have a better chance in this first game, and I hope that with a potential victory, we will be one step closer to the EHF EURO 2026. I hope to adapt to the system as soon as possible and contribute to the team. It means a lot for my confidence, and I will try to carry my good form into the national team jersey.
Admir Pelidija
Line player, line player Montenegro
20241106 HUN SVK CHEMA
During this EURO qualification campaign, Montenegro seem to be our toughest opponents and it is always hard to play in Podgorica. We have to have full focus on the game. Didier Dinart overtook the bench of the Montenegrin team last October, and I’m sure that he prepares him team at its best. We have to concentrate on ourselves, because our main goal is to qualify for the EHF EURO 2026, collecting more and more points this week.
José Maria Rodriguez
Head coach, Hungary

GROUP 3

Greece vs Iceland
Wednesday 12 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Iceland are the unbeaten group leaders with two wins from two games so far, while Greece have taken one victory and one loss and enter the round in second
  • however, Greece’s loss was as close as can be — after starting with a 27:26 victory against Georgia, they were defeated 23:22 by Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Iceland are one of the perennial contenders at the EURO, having played every event since 2000; they placed 10th but were in the running for the semi-finals at the last edition
  • Greece are hunting their second participation in the final tournament after making their debut at the 2024 event in Germany, where they ranked 23rd
  • in four previous mutual games, Iceland have won twice, and two matches have ended in draws; the most recent encounter was a draw in the EHF EURO qualifiers in 2019
  • Iceland are missing leading backs Ómar Ingi Magnusson and Gisli Kristjansson due to injury

GROUP 5

Czechia vs Croatia
Wednesday 12 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams enter this round with perfect records in the qualifiers, having taken two wins apiece
  • in January, Croatia ended their longest wait for a medal since the turn of the century, reaching the final of the World Championship, where they were defeated by Denmark; Czechia ranked 19th at the same event
  • this will be the first game for Czechia with their new coaching duo of Daniel Kubes and Michal Bruna at the helm, while Croatia also begin something of a new era with this match, following the retirement of stalwart star Domagoj Duvnjak at the end of the World Championship
  • Croatia are one of just three sides to have reached every edition of the Men’s EHF EURO, along with France and Spain; Czechia have missed only four EUROs, most recently in 2016
  • Czechia have beaten Croatia only once in nine previous clashes — the very first, in 1995; Croatia have won every mutual match since then
  • Croatia right wing Mario Sostaric is the current top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and joint-seventh in the qualifiers; he was named in the All-star Team at the World Championship, along with right back Ivan Martinovic

Croatia Vs Belgium C4 2234JC
It is a great feeling to be here again, in the Croatian jersey. I cannot wait for the new matches to come, for the new moments. We want to win both matches and secure a better draw position. For sure, Czechia are a strong team and it will not be an easy task to win. I am sure if we will be on our level, the victory must be achieved.
Mario Sostaric
Right wing, Croatia

Luxembourg vs Belgium
Wednesday 12 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • having lost to the group leaders Croatia and Czechia in the opening rounds, both Luxembourg and Belgium are on the hunt for their first points in the qualifiers as they enter their double-header
  • both teams target their first EURO participation ever and both reached this stage of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers through the promotion round, where Belgium enjoyed two clear victories over Cyprus while Luxembourg beat Latvia by one goal on aggregate
  • Belgium made their final tournament debut at the 2023 World Championship, which remains their sole participation in a major championship at this point
  • Luxembourg have not played a major tournament since the 1958 World Championship
  • Luxembourg have not beaten Belgium in an official match in almost 50 years, with their last of three wins against their visitors for Wednesday’s match coming in 1976; Belgium have won eight encounters overall, but the most recent ended in a draw

GROUP 6

Faroe Islands vs Netherlands
Wednesday 12 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • group 6 is one of the most open of the qualifiers so far, with leaders the Netherlands on three points following a narrow win over Ukraine and a draw with Kosovo, while Faroe Islands have two points following one victory and one loss
  • the Netherlands aim for their fourth straight EHF EURO participation after their maiden event in 2020, which has been followed by successful qualifications for the 2023 and 2025 World Championships — the side are now well-established on the major tournament scene
  • Faroe Islands, who only began taking part in the EHF EURO qualifiers in 2002, aim for their second berth at a major tournament after ranking 20th at their debut EHF EURO in 2024
  • this is the first official match between the Netherlands and Faroe Islands since 1986; the Dutch won both previous encounters
  • the Netherlands are missing key back Kay Smits due to issues found during a preventative medical check; it is not known for how long Smits will be sidelined

2024 11 10 UKR FRO 14
The arena was sold out in a few minutes and that explains very well the enthusiasm and handball culture in the Faroe Islands. We have followed the performances of the Netherlands closely, and we are aware that we will face a very tough opponent, which has qualities at a high international level.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
20250311 M EURO Q Preview Quote NED
I'm really looking forward to this week, it's always nice to come together and see where we stand after the World Championship. It will be difficult but attractive matches because the Faroe Islands are a very talented team with many good players and will have a lot of support from their own fans in both matches.
Bobby Schagen
Right wing, the Netherlands

GROUP 7

Türkiye vs Switzerland
Wednesday 12 March, 18:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a bottom-of-the-table double-header begins, with Switzerland on one point following a round 2 draw against Austria and Türkiye on zero points due to defeats at the hands of Austria and Germany
  • Switzerland have a sporadic history of participation in the EHF EURO, playing five previous editions, including in 2024, when they placed 21st
  • Türkiye have never reached the EHF EURO or any major championship, and target their first participation with this campaign
  • Switzerland played the World Championship in January, making their second appearance in the event since 1995, and had a great campaign that saw them rank 11th after only narrowly missing the quarter-finals
  • Türkiye and Switzerland have not faced each other in almost 20 years; the four previous clashes, all in EHF EURO qualifiers, saw three wins for Switzerland and one draw

Harz 241107 043
We expect a hard game because Switzerland are a really good team, they played the main round at the last World Championship, they competed with the best teams in the world. Our aim is to compete with them in the best way and to show good handball in this game.
Oliver Roy Camino
Head coach, Türkiye
20241106 FRA SUE DECAT

Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2026

Highlight Match: Sweden vs Norway
Wednesday 12 March, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden and Norway both enter the match aiming for their first win in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, following losses to the EHF EURO 2024 finalists in the opening rounds
  • Sweden centre back Jim Gottfridsson, who is one of few to have been named MVP of the EHF EURO twice (2018 and 2022), is the third top scorer of the Cup, with eight goals in the two matches
  • Sweden were the bronze medallists at the last EHF EURO and won their fifth title in the competition in 2022, while Norway placed ninth in 2024 and have taken one EURO medal — bronze in 2020
  • the history between the sides is balanced, with eight wins for Norway and seven for Sweden; Norway won the last two, at the 2025 World Championship and the EHF EURO 2024
  • Norway also ranked above Sweden at the 2025 World Championship — 10th to Sweden’s 14th; that was Sweden’s lowest ranking ever in the global competition

20241110 Sweden Denmark 044
Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted at the World Championships and we look forward to this game where we can continue to work on the things we need to improve. We want to perform here and at the same time we have to look forward to the coming years, so it will be interesting to see some new players in action.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden

France vs Denmark
Wednesday 12 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a rematch of the EHF EURO 2024 Final won by France, although Denmark have since taken Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games and the world title for the fourth straight time; overall, France have beaten Denmark 13 times and the Danes have taken 11 wins versus Les Bleus
  • France celebrated the bronze medal at the 2025 World Championship, after losing the 2023 final in that competition to Denmark
  • France wing Hugo Descat is the top scorer of the EHF EURO Cup 2026, with 12 goals, followed by Denmark right back Mathias Gidsel on 10
  • Gidsel, the joint-top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 and reigning IHF World Player of the Year, has just been nominated for the award for 2024, after being named MVP of both the World Championship and the Olympic Games for the second straight time
  • centre back Noah Gaudin, who plays for Danish club Skjern, will make his debut in the France A team, replacing an injured Aymeric Minne
  • key Denmark back Simon Pytlick broke his arm in the EHF European League match against Toulouse last Tuesday, requiring surgery, and has been replaced by his Flensburg club teammate Lasse Møller

20250311 M EURO Q Preview Quote FRA
We hope to put on a great show for the fans who will come to support us. But beyond the spectacle, this is an important match after the World Championship. We are facing the reigning world and Olympic champions. In this EHF EURO Cup, we are also the two unbeaten teams, so it promises to be a high-level confrontation.
Ludovic Fabregas
Line player, France
20241106 DEN NOR 8099
The matches come so soon after the World Championship that we are not going to revolutionise our way of playing. But we can repeat many of the things we've worked on during the World Championship. And then it will be a cozy week where we should also be allowed to pat each other on the back and be proud of what we have just achieved.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark

Photos © Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff (main), Aljaz Mocnik & Hugo Pfeiffer (in-text)

FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel ER11808 JE
