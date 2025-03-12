Gros and Smits lead “Sign your first pro contract” session

12 March 2025, 14:00

The next Online Ambassador Session under the umbrella of the Respect Your Talent programme is coming up, with Ana Gros and Kay Smits set to participate in “Sign your first pro contract” on 19 March. The two star right backs will share their experience regarding all things contract related, especially concerning their first professional agreements.

Gros, former captain for Slovenia and current player at Krim Mercator Ljubljana, and Smits, current player for the Netherlands and SG Flensburg-Handewitt, will be joined in leading the session by EHF Sports Law Expert Andreas Joklik.

What are the rights and obligations of the club and the player? How do you deal with delayed payments? Who pays the player agent? Who handles the athlete’s health insurance? What kind of insurance should be mentioned in contracts? And what about semi-professional contracts? The interactive format of the session will allow participants the chance to ask questions as well.

The “Sign your first pro contract” session will take place on Wednesday 19 March at 20:30–21:30 CET. The deadline for registration is Tuesday 18 March at 15:00 CET.

Registration for the session is via the Respect Your Talent app, and the session, while designed for young players, is therefore available to anyone, including those outside the RYT programme. Participants can also register by emailing cuderman@eurohandball.com.

Photos: kolektiff images

