Four teams stay perfect; first wins for Switzerland and Belgium
The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are just reaching the midway point but it is already crunch time, with several teams eyeing their place at the final tournament as they extended their perfect records of wins when round 3 opened on Wednesday night.
We hoped for a different result. We hoped we can beat Croatia. In the first half it looked like we could. But then we made some mistakes and lost touch with the game. The Croatians rebounded and the game was unfortunately decided. In the first half, the boys did exactly what we wanted, especially in the attacking phase. We definitely have better quality in defence than what it looked like today. But I am very happy that the young players played today, they need to gain experience.
We had problems in the first half with the defence. We were soft on the right side and got a lot of two-minute penalties. Our goalkeepers didn't come to the play in the first half. In the second half we got more shots from distance and we won more balls and got the fast breaks. The beginning of the second half we almost killed the game.
The Belgian goalkeeper caused many problems to us, but in general, you cannot win a match with such a high number of missed shots and technical mistakes. Before the break, our goalkeeper Mika Herrmann kept us in the game, but in the second half, we did not score any easy goals, played without speed, almost without any counterattacks. In the last 15 minutes, we were running out of energy.
We reached our goal by taking those two points, and I hope we can get the next two on Sunday. Then we have to see what is possible against Czechia and Croatia. In the first half, we missed too many chances and Luxembourg’s goalkeeper saved well. But after minute 40, we managed to pull ahead — and in the end the gap was quite huge.
Fantastic match against the top-seeded team in the group. Fantastic atmosphere for the first match in the new arena in Faroe Islands. This will for sure be a strong home ground for us. Credit to both teams for putting up a tough fight and in the end we are satisfied with the one point, which could be important in the qualification in the end.
Of course, we regret losing the one point in the end. This is a tough away game, the Faroese fans are very passionate, and most teams will be challenged here.