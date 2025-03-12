Four teams stay perfect; first wins for Switzerland and Belgium

Four teams stay perfect; first wins for Switzerland and Belgium

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are just reaching the midway point but it is already crunch time, with several teams eyeing their place at the final tournament as they extended their perfect records of wins when round 3 opened on Wednesday night.

Hungary beat Montenegro, Croatia defeated Czechia, Slovenia won against North Macedonia and Iceland overthrew Greece, keeping all four victors on the maximum points in their respective groups. For both Montenegro and Czechia, the defeats were the first of the qualifiers.

The evening ended with drama in Faroe Islands, where the home side secured a buzzer-beating draw versus the Netherlands.

  • Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Iceland all extended their winning streaks in the qualifiers, taking their third victories in as many matches. The four sides all lead their groups
  • Switzerland and Belgium celebrated their first victories, beating Türkiye and Luxembourg, although the two points were not Switzerland’s first, as they had previously taken one from a draw against Austria
  • Estonia, Luxembourg and Türkiye are left waiting for their first points, after their defeats to Lithuania, Belgium and Switzerland, respectively
  • Faroe Islands and the Netherlands were the only teams to split the points on Wednesday night, and it was the second draw in group 6
  • scoring 12 goals against Faroe Islands, the Netherlands’ wing Rutger ten Velde moved into top spot on the overall scoring chart, with 31 now

GROUP 1

North Macedonia vs Slovenia 26:32 (16:15)

In a fiery derby atmosphere, North Macedonia were fast off the mark, immediately taking the lead and stretching their advantage to 8:3 15 minutes in. The distance grew as clear as six, 10:4, for the home side before Slovenia struck back. Driven by Blaz Janc and Aleks Vlah, Slovenia closed the gap and came within one for the first time as half-time arrived. And then a second chapter of the contest began — one that saw a goal-for-goal match for roughly 10 minutes before Slovenia were rewarded for their measured game. With Joze Baznik having a solid game in goal, notching up 13 saves at just over 40 per cent, and Vlah hitting a 10-goal tally, Slovenia slowly created a clear advantage and held it to the buzzer. Alongside Vlah, North Macedonia back Filip Kuzmanovski also scored 10 goals.

Estonia vs Lithuania 20:30 (10:17)

Lithuania secured their second win of the qualifiers thanks mainly to a huge defensive game backed by a superb goalkeeper in Giedrius Morkunas. Morkunas stopped almost half the balls that came his way, saving 14 shots at a rate of 48.28 per cent. Lithuania built their advantage slowly, with Estonia only four goals behind, 5:9, in the 20th minute — at which point Morkunas recorded a save ratio of 58.33 per cent. Despite Morkunas’ monstrous save rate, it was around the 20th minute that Estonia saw their moment to hope, as goalkeeper Rasmus Ots saved a penalty shot and their top scorer, Dener Jaanimaa (six goals), brought the side to a 7:9 deficit. But that was as close as they would come. Lithuania increased their lead again and the result was clear when the visitors were in front by 11 goals as the 40-minute mark hit.

GROUP 2

Montenegro vs Hungary 26:29 (12:14)

Hungary gained increasing control throughout the match, faced a late comeback from the determined home side, but hung on to secure the points. Montenegro goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic recorded a rate of over 38 per cent in the 18th minute, when Hungary’s Kristóf Palasics was on 30 per cent. However, by half-time, Simic had added only one more save, Palasics had increased his rate to an impressive 42.86 per cent, and the momentum was starting to swing Hungary’s way. The score line had been close up to half-time, but Hungary scored four unanswered goals on their return from the break to grab the momentum. By the 45th minute, Hungary were in front 24:19, and they stayed the clear leaders at 27:22 in the 53rd. Montenegro fought back within two goals to make for tense final minutes, but Zoltan Szita sealed the deal with the final goal for Hungary. Hungary line player Miklos Rosta was the top scorer, with nine goals, rising to greater responsibility with Bence Banhidi out due to rib strain.

GROUP 3

Greece vs Iceland 25:34 (9:19)

Greece had experienced a positive start, taking one win and one very close defeat, in their first EHF EURO qualifiers following their 2024 debut at the final tournament. But Iceland showed that they belong clear on top of the table as they took a win that represented the most decisive victory so far in the group. After the 10th minute, the closest Greece could come was a distance of three goals. Leading by 10 goals at half-time, Iceland could taste their third victory in three games, and Greece could not change the outcome in the second period. One positive for the hosts was the performance of one of their youngsters: Four of their first six goals had come from 20-year-old right back Achilleas Toskas, as he drove the opening for Greece and ultimately finished as top scorer of the game with nine.

GROUP 5

Czechia vs Croatia 19:35 (18:18)

As silver medallists at the recent World Championship, Croatia were the favourites heading into the encounter. The visitors had also not lost to Czechia in 30 years. The first 23 minutes were dominated by a shooting contest between backs Tin Lucin and Tomas Piroch, with Lucin netting six for Croatia and Piroch five for Czechia in that time. Croatia had trouble in defence, with neither Dominik Kuzmanovic nor Matej Mandic recording any saves in the first half. But Croatia mostly had the upper hand in that period. Czechia took the lead for the first time thanks to back Daniel Blaha with just over a minute to half-time, only for Mateo Maras to answer right on the buzzer. Seven goals in a row to open the second half saw Croatia completely change the game, and they reached an advantage as clear as nine, 28:19 in the 42nd minute, from which Czechia could never come back completely. Croatia were without new captain Ivan Martinovic and Zvonimir Srna for the encounter.

20250312 M EURO Q Quote CZE
We hoped for a different result. We hoped we can beat Croatia. In the first half it looked like we could. But then we made some mistakes and lost touch with the game. The Croatians rebounded and the game was unfortunately decided. In the first half, the boys did exactly what we wanted, especially in the attacking phase. We definitely have better quality in defence than what it looked like today. But I am very happy that the young players played today, they need to gain experience.
Daniel Kubeš
Head coach, Czechia
20250312 M EURO Q Quote CRO
We had problems in the first half with the defence. We were soft on the right side and got a lot of two-minute penalties. Our goalkeepers didn't come to the play in the first half. In the second half we got more shots from distance and we won more balls and got the fast breaks. The beginning of the second half we almost killed the game.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia

Luxembourg vs Belgium 22:32 (13:16) 

Despite missing their key goalkeeper Jef Lettens due to injury, Belgium extended a winning series against Luxembourg that stretches back to 1976 with a confident result that put their first two points on the table. Although Belgium were the clear victors, it was a tight tussle up to the 40th minute. Belgium opened a narrow gap for half-time, allowed Luxembourg to come back within one more than once in the opening of the second half, then pulled clear away. The Luxembourg goalkeeper duo of Mika Herrmann and Guillaume Felici had a strong night between the posts, with a combined 17 saves and rates around 35 per cent. But Belgium were led by two even more standout individual games: Raphaël Kotters unleashed 11 goals, while Arthur Vanhove made 11 saves at 47.83 per cent.

20250312 M EURO Q Quote LUX
The Belgian goalkeeper caused many problems to us, but in general, you cannot win a match with such a high number of missed shots and technical mistakes. Before the break, our goalkeeper Mika Herrmann kept us in the game, but in the second half, we did not score any easy goals, played without speed, almost without any counterattacks. In the last 15 minutes, we were running out of energy.
Sam Richard
Line player, Luxembourg
20250312 M EURO Q Quote BEL
We reached our goal by taking those two points, and I hope we can get the next two on Sunday. Then we have to see what is possible against Czechia and Croatia. In the first half, we missed too many chances and Luxembourg’s goalkeeper saved well. But after minute 40, we managed to pull ahead — and in the end the gap was quite huge.
Raphaël Kotters
Right back, Belgium

GROUP 6

Faroe Islands vs Netherlands 32:32 (18:14)

Faroe Islands know how to capitalise on a home crowd, and they marked the national team’s first match in the newly opened Við Tjarnir arena with a superb showcase against the Netherlands. Led by their star trio of Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, Oli Mittún and Hakun West Av Telgum, Faroe Islands sat comfortably in front from the early minutes and had their clearest lead at five goals, 17:12, two minutes before half-time. The Netherlands, who were without key backs Luc Steins and Kay Smits, pulled level for the first time since the start of the game at 22:22 in the 43rd, when Rutger ten Velde struck with his 10th goal. The match was on the edge from that point, with a couple of two-goal distances on either side but most often a level score. In the last minute, ten Velde struck, giving hope to the visitors, but Leivur Mortensen scored a buzzer beater to secure a draw for Faroe Islands.

20250312 M EURO Q Quote FAR
Fantastic match against the top-seeded team in the group. Fantastic atmosphere for the first match in the new arena in Faroe Islands. This will for sure be a strong home ground for us. Credit to both teams for putting up a tough fight and in the end we are satisfied with the one point, which could be important in the qualification in the end.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
20250312 M EURO Q Quote NED
Of course, we regret losing the one point in the end. This is a tough away game, the Faroese fans are very passionate, and most teams will be challenged here.
Rutger ten Velde
Left wing, the Netherlands

GROUP 7

Türkiye vs Switzerland 34:38 (18:21)

Switzerland climbed the table in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive groups as they took their points tally to three with their first victory of the qualifiers. Türkiye had enjoyed a rapid entry to the match that was brought to a sudden halt when Doruk Pehlivan received a direct red card just six minutes in, at which point they were in front 4:2. Switzerland equalised and it was a level game up to the 20-minute mark, when Mehdi Romdhane opened the first two-goal gap for the visitors. The damage for Türkiye was done in the last 10 minutes before the break, as Switzerland created a five-goal difference and the score line hardly changed after that. Türkiye actually outscored Switzerland in the second period, 18:17, but could not overcome the half-time deficit.

