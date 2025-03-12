Four teams stay perfect; first wins for Switzerland and Belgium

Hungary beat Montenegro, Croatia defeated Czechia, Slovenia won against North Macedonia and Iceland overthrew Greece, keeping all four victors on the maximum points in their respective groups. For both Montenegro and Czechia, the defeats were the first of the qualifiers.

The evening ended with drama in Faroe Islands, where the home side secured a buzzer-beating draw versus the Netherlands.

Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Iceland all extended their winning streaks in the qualifiers, taking their third victories in as many matches. The four sides all lead their groups

Switzerland and Belgium celebrated their first victories, beating Türkiye and Luxembourg, although the two points were not Switzerland’s first, as they had previously taken one from a draw against Austria

Estonia, Luxembourg and Türkiye are left waiting for their first points, after their defeats to Lithuania, Belgium and Switzerland, respectively

Faroe Islands and the Netherlands were the only teams to split the points on Wednesday night, and it was the second draw in group 6

scoring 12 goals against Faroe Islands, the Netherlands’ wing Rutger ten Velde moved into top spot on the overall scoring chart, with 31 now

GROUP 1

North Macedonia vs Slovenia 26:32 (16:15)

In a fiery derby atmosphere, North Macedonia were fast off the mark, immediately taking the lead and stretching their advantage to 8:3 15 minutes in. The distance grew as clear as six, 10:4, for the home side before Slovenia struck back. Driven by Blaz Janc and Aleks Vlah, Slovenia closed the gap and came within one for the first time as half-time arrived. And then a second chapter of the contest began — one that saw a goal-for-goal match for roughly 10 minutes before Slovenia were rewarded for their measured game. With Joze Baznik having a solid game in goal, notching up 13 saves at just over 40 per cent, and Vlah hitting a 10-goal tally, Slovenia slowly created a clear advantage and held it to the buzzer. Alongside Vlah, North Macedonia back Filip Kuzmanovski also scored 10 goals.

Estonia vs Lithuania 20:30 (10:17)

Lithuania secured their second win of the qualifiers thanks mainly to a huge defensive game backed by a superb goalkeeper in Giedrius Morkunas. Morkunas stopped almost half the balls that came his way, saving 14 shots at a rate of 48.28 per cent. Lithuania built their advantage slowly, with Estonia only four goals behind, 5:9, in the 20th minute — at which point Morkunas recorded a save ratio of 58.33 per cent. Despite Morkunas’ monstrous save rate, it was around the 20th minute that Estonia saw their moment to hope, as goalkeeper Rasmus Ots saved a penalty shot and their top scorer, Dener Jaanimaa (six goals), brought the side to a 7:9 deficit. But that was as close as they would come. Lithuania increased their lead again and the result was clear when the visitors were in front by 11 goals as the 40-minute mark hit.