Live blog: Valcea vs CSM Match of the Week clash nearing
With the DELO EHF Champions League group phase complete, the race to reach the DELO EHF FINAL4 truly begins this weekend with seven first leg ties from the play-offs. The live blog will provide you with match updates, social media posts and much more to keep you up to speed throughout the weekend.
- Match of the Week between SCM Ramnicu Valcea and CSM Bucuresti throws-off at 16:00 CET on Saturday
- also on Saturday, Krim host CSKA at 16:00 CET and Podravka Vegeta face Rostov-Don at 18:00 CET
- four more first leg matches await on Sunday, including Esbjerg vs Brest Bretagne and Buducnost vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- all seven matches scheduled are live on EHFTV
- read the full preview for this weekend's play-off matches
15:15
Welcome to Saturday afternoon's coverage of the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs. What better way is there to open proceedings than with Match of the Week? That is what we will do when SCM Ramincu Valcea meet CSM Bucuresti at 16:00 CET. Also at 16:00 CET, we have RK Krim Mercator hosting group B runners-up CSKA, followed at 18:00 CET by HC Podravka Vegata taking on group A winners Rostov-Don.
If you have not read the preview ahead of this weekend first leg matches, then click the link below and enjoy all the information prior to the action getting underway.