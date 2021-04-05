Live blog: Barça first team through to quarter-finals
The second leg of the EHF Champions League Men play-offs begins on Monday 5 April and continues on Wednesday and Thursday 6 and 7 April, as teams look to seal their places in the quarter-finals.
- on Monday, Barça beat Elverum 39:19 to secure their quarter-final place
- Match of the Week will pitch Aalborg against Porto at 18:45 on Wednesday
- on Wednesday at 18:45: Kiel vs Szeged; at 20:45, Kielce vs Nantes
- on Thursday at 18:45: Meshkov Brest vs Motor, Veszprém vs Vardar; at 20:45, PSG vs Celje
- Zagreb and Flensburg play a back-to-back double header at 20:45 on Wednesday and 18:45 on Thursday
- all times are CEST and all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV
Monday 5 April
21:00
That's all for tonight - come back on Wednesday for full coverage of the night's action, including the Match of the Week between Aalborg and Porto as Porto try to hold on to their three-goal lead from the first leg.
20:40
Barça remain dominant and dangerous and have surely cemented their position as the favourites ahead of the quarter-finals after their latest win. Read more about the match in our review.
20:12 | FULL-TIME
Barça 39:19 Elverum Handball
Barça wrap up another big win and are through to the EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals, with a 76:44 aggregate win.
It's Elverum's biggest loss in the competition - their previous biggest defeat was a 23:27 loss to Skjern in 2015.
20:05
Wing Mamadou Diocu is just 21 years old but he's showing some superb form this evening, with six goals so far - he's only scored three in the whole season up until now!
20:00
Less than 10 minutes to go: Barça lead 35:16 and five of their players have scored four goals. Cedric Sorhaindo is yet to get on the scoreboard. Dominik Mathe is Elverum's top scorer with five goals, but against a flowing Barça attack Elverum are struggling.
19:50
Of course we have some clips of the best Kevin Møller saves for you!
19:47
Kevin Møller has made an incredible 11 saves out of 21 shots, and Cedric Sorhaindo and Aron Palmarsson are the only Barça players not to score so far. It's 27:11 - Elverum haven't scored since the first minute of the half, over 10 minutes ago.
19:40
Five minutes into the second half, and Barça have stretched out their lead to 24:11. The question now is how much will they win by, not will they win.
19:22 | HALF-TIME
Barça 20:10 Elverum Handball
A penalty awarded on the buzzer and netted by Tobias Grøndahl puts Elverum into double figures, but Barça hold a 10-goal advantage. It's a bigger margin than Friday's half-time result (12:19).
19:12
Haniel Langaro is leading the scoring for Barça so far, with four goals - although no fewer than 10 players from the home team have netted at least one goal. They're stretching out their lead and it's now 18:9.
19:08
At 13:7 to Barça Børge Lund calls a time-out for Elverum. He's shifting to a seven-on-six attack and it works, with a quick goal by Simen Pettersen.
19:05
Here are some of Emil Kheri Imsgard's best saves so far!
18:56
Emil Kheri Imsgard is currently in goal for Elverum and having a superb start to the match, with six saves from 13 shots. That's helped Elverum stay in the game for a bit, although Barça seem to now be finding their flow and a 3:1 run has put them 7:4 ahead.
18:50
After four minutes, Endre Langaas scores for Elverum and it's 3:1.
18:47
It didn't take long for Barça to get ahead, with goals from Aleix Gómez and Dika Mem putting them 2:0 up inside the first two minutes. Elverum will be wanting to get on the scoreboard soon, but Dominik Mathe's attempt hits the post and the ball is back in Barça's possession.
18:38
The players are completing their warm-ups and the match will throw off soon!
18:30
Welcome to the live blog for the second leg of the EHF Champions League Men play-offs. To get us going ahead of the bulk of the action on Wednesday and Thursday, we have the second leg of the double-header between Barça and Elverum. On Friday, Barça took a 37:25 win in the first leg and barring disaster a place in the quarter-finals seems certain for the Catalan club. As a reminder, here's what happened last week.