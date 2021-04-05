20:12 | FULL-TIME

Barça wrap up another big win and are through to the EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals, with a 76:44 aggregate win.

It's Elverum's biggest loss in the competition - their previous biggest defeat was a 23:27 loss to Skjern in 2015.



20:05

Wing Mamadou Diocu is just 21 years old but he's showing some superb form this evening, with six goals so far - he's only scored three in the whole season up until now!



20:00

Less than 10 minutes to go: Barça lead 35:16 and five of their players have scored four goals. Cedric Sorhaindo is yet to get on the scoreboard. Dominik Mathe is Elverum's top scorer with five goals, but against a flowing Barça attack Elverum are struggling.

19:50

Of course we have some clips of the best Kevin Møller saves for you!



19:47

Kevin Møller has made an incredible 11 saves out of 21 shots, and Cedric Sorhaindo and Aron Palmarsson are the only Barça players not to score so far. It's 27:11 - Elverum haven't scored since the first minute of the half, over 10 minutes ago.

19:40

Five minutes into the second half, and Barça have stretched out their lead to 24:11. The question now is how much will they win by, not will they win.

19:22 | HALF-TIME

Barça 20:10 Elverum Handball

A penalty awarded on the buzzer and netted by Tobias Grøndahl puts Elverum into double figures, but Barça hold a 10-goal advantage. It's a bigger margin than Friday's half-time result (12:19).



19:12

Haniel Langaro is leading the scoring for Barça so far, with four goals - although no fewer than 10 players from the home team have netted at least one goal. They're stretching out their lead and it's now 18:9.



19:08

At 13:7 to Barça Børge Lund calls a time-out for Elverum. He's shifting to a seven-on-six attack and it works, with a quick goal by Simen Pettersen.

19:05

Here are some of Emil Kheri Imsgard's best saves so far!



18:56

Emil Kheri Imsgard is currently in goal for Elverum and having a superb start to the match, with six saves from 13 shots. That's helped Elverum stay in the game for a bit, although Barça seem to now be finding their flow and a 3:1 run has put them 7:4 ahead.

18:50

After four minutes, Endre Langaas scores for Elverum and it's 3:1.

18:47

It didn't take long for Barça to get ahead, with goals from Aleix Gómez and Dika Mem putting them 2:0 up inside the first two minutes. Elverum will be wanting to get on the scoreboard soon, but Dominik Mathe's attempt hits the post and the ball is back in Barça's possession.