European Cup Women final draw set for Tuesday

The draw to determine the hosting rights for each leg of the EHF European Cup Women final between Rincon Fertilidad Malaga and Lokomotiva Zagreb will take place on Tuesday 6 April 2021 at 11:00 CEST.

With the first leg of the two-legged final scheduled for the weekend of 1/2 May and the second leg set to take place on the following weekend (8/9 May), Tuesday's draw will decide which side has home advantage in each leg.

The draw event will be streamed live on the Home of Handball's YouTube channel and the Home of Handball's Facebook page.