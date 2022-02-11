Critical points on the line as end of group phase looms
Only two rounds remain in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase and plenty of drama awaits this weekend as the teams fight for vital points towards the play-offs and quarter-finals.
Group A leaders Team Esbjerg are looking for their first-ever win against Brest Bretagne Handball in the battle of the in-form teams in this group, as the French side hope to extend a great winning streak in 2022.
In group B, Metz Handball will play their second home match in three days, this time against Odense Håndbold, and hope to consolidate their second position on the table. Also on Saturday, Metz’s closest rivals Vipers Kristansand will host Krim Mercator Ljubljana, who are fighting for a play-offs spot.
Two matches have been rescheduled due to Covid-19 — Rostov vs CSM and Podravka vs FTC.
GROUP A
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday 13 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two sides are the most in-form teams in the group, with Esbjerg riding an eight-game winning streak, while Brest won the last four games in a row
- Brest need a win to stay in the hunt for a direct quarter-finals berth, which Esbjerg have already sealed. The French side are currently only one point behind second-placed Rostov-Don
- Esbjerg have the most effective attack in the group, having scored a total of 355 goals in 12 games, for an average of 29.5 goals per game, and conceded the second lowest number — 289, only five more than Rostov-Don
- the Danish side’s last home loss in the premium European competition came in last season’s play-offs, 27:33, against Brest — a team Esbjerg never won against in three games
- Esbjerg’s only loss in this season’s group phase came in the first game against Brest, 23:26
We are fighting every year to get into the DELO EHF Champions League, so even though we do not have to play at full strenght because we have already won the group, it would be crazy of us not to use this opportunity to test ourselves against a top team. Brest have been a thorn in our side the past years too, and they are starting to look like the team that played in the final last year.
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Sunday 13 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- after three losses in a row, Dortmund will aim to get back on track against Buducnost BEMAX, who have lost the last four games
- the German champions cannot finish higher than sixth, with a five-point gap behind fifth-ranked CSM Bucuresti and two matches to go
- Buducnost have only one win in the last 16 away games they played in the DELO EHF Champions League — 28:26 against Dortmund in October 2020
- Dortmund’s top scorer Alina Grijseels, who scored 63 goals and sits seventh in the overall top goal scorer standings, will make her comeback after a month-long absence, while Amelie Berger also comes back after an adductor injury
- Dortmund aim to earn their ninth win in history in the DELO EHF Champions League and the fifth this season, which could become their all-time best performance in the premium European competition
GROUP B
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 12 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Vipers hold third position in the group, with 16 points under their belt
- in round 12, the title holders ended a winning run after six straight victories, as they were defeated by direct rivals Metz, 25:31 at home
- Nora Mørk has dropped to third position in the competition’s scoring chart, with 77 goals
- on Wednesday, Krim snatched one point in a rescheduled round 11 match at Metz, 27:27
- the Slovenian team are ranked sixth in the group with eight points and hope to stay in that position, which would secure a play-off spot
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 12 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- following a midweek draw against Krim, Metz climbed to second place, with 17 points
- the fourth-placed Danish side have four points fewer but still retain a mathematical chance for a top two finish
- last week, Odense claimed their biggest win in the current competition — 37:24 against Sävehof
- Odense have not won any of their three matches against Metz in European club competitions. The French team have taken two victories, including a 27:21 win in the reverse fixture this season
- Odense won four of their six away games in the current competitions, losing only to Györ (27:26) and Vipers (31:27)
Metz are a team in the absolute top in European handball. They lead the French league, and they played very good in the Champions League season so far. They have many good individual players who can turn over matches on their own. We know that a difficult task waits for us in Metz. We are in a good period right now and have been stable in the last couple of weeks despite illness and injuries. We have several good things to bring into the match against Metz. We need to play with great discipline, and hopefully we can play the match on our terms.
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs CSKA (RUS)
Sunday 13 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kastamonu still have no points in their account, having lost all 12 group matches so far
- last week, the Turkish champions were defeated by Krim, 36:28
- CSKA also lost their round 12 game, 23:27 at home against Györ. The Russian side are ranked fifth in the group with 12 points, and have no chance for direct quarter-final access
- in the reverse fixture, 10 goals from Ana Gros powered CSKA to a 34:27 win
- Jovanka Radicevic, who is the fourth top scorer of the current tournament with 71 goals, will leave Kastamonu and join Krim in the summer
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 13 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Györ, who have already secured a quarter-final spot, are looking for their 13th straight win in the competition
- the Hungarian powerhouse still boast the most effective attack in the competition (34.25 goals on average). However, after hitting the 30-goal mark for 10 consecutive games, they failed to do so in the two most recent outings, against Odense and CSKA
- Sävehof are fighting for a play-off spot, as they are seventh-placed with six points. Last week, the Swedish team battled hard in the first half at Odense, but ultimately lost by 13 goals
- Jamina Roberts, who netted six times in that game, climbed to second position in the overall scoring chart. She has a tally of 78 goals
- the reverse match saw Györ’s biggest win so far in the current tournament, 41:19. For Sävehof, it was the biggest ever defeat in the continental top flight
Györ are an incredibly strong team that is undefeated in the Champions League so far. It’ll be a tough game, but we’ll try to create a good feeling while setting up objectives to achieve along the way. How we perform will be the important factor.