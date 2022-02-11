Critical points on the line as end of group phase looms

Group A leaders Team Esbjerg are looking for their first-ever win against Brest Bretagne Handball in the battle of the in-form teams in this group, as the French side hope to extend a great winning streak in 2022.

In group B, Metz Handball will play their second home match in three days, this time against Odense Håndbold, and hope to consolidate their second position on the table. Also on Saturday, Metz’s closest rivals Vipers Kristansand will host Krim Mercator Ljubljana, who are fighting for a play-offs spot.

Two matches have been rescheduled due to Covid-19 — Rostov vs CSM and Podravka vs FTC.

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 13 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV