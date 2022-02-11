A piece of Argentina in Elche

Menendez had her European breakthrough at Elche, where she has played for the last two seasons. The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals in six games in the EHF European Cup Women, including six this season, where the Spanish side conceded only one loss.

“In my first season in Europe, I played for BM Bolaños. It was a tough time, but I learnt a lot and Elche came calling. The game in Spain is very different than in Argentina — it is much faster,” says Menendez.

“I have played in the second league and when I got to the first league, the thing that shocked me the most was the physical aspect of the game. With players of good quality, it is more difficult to play, but it also enhances your qualities.”

In her first season, the Argentinian wing was part of the team that won the first major domestic trophy for Elche, the Spanish Cup. Menendez scored one goal in the final against Valladolid, 32:26.

“It was an amazing feeling, with such a long way to go and with so much work put in. It was historical for the club in the sense that we won a trophy, but there were also plenty of doors open, especially to play in the EHF European Cup,” says Menendez.

Indeed, BM Elche have made the most of their qualification to the European competition, securing a quarter-final berth after a 43:40 aggregate win against Icelandic side KA/Por in qualification round 3 and a 63:38 aggregate win against Israeli team Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan in the last 16.

Now, a crunch tie against Rocasa Gran Canaria awaits — the most decorated team in the history of the Women’s EHF Challenge Cup with two titles and a final lost between 2015 and 2019.

The two sides have already met this season in the Spanish league, with Gran Canaria taking a 29:22 away win. In fact, Elche won only once in the past 16 games against their domestic rivals and Gran Canaria are favourites once again before this double-header.



“Our objective was to qualify for the quarter-finals and we achieved it, but now we want more. We really do. Last year, we were out of the EHF European Cup Women due to Covid-19, against another Spanish side — Atletico Guardes [two forfeits for Elche]. It was a pity and a big shock for us,” says Menendez.

“I think the game will be decided in the second leg, in the last minutes. We will try do our utmost and we will play with great courage and grit.”