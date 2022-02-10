More quarter-finalists to be named this weekend

SG BBM Bietigheim, in group B, and Viborg HK, in group D, both need just one point to reach that goal, while in group A, ES Besancon Feminin and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will fight for second position in their direct duel.

GROUP A

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Sunday 13 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Lokomotiva host group leaders Sola, who have already secured a quarter-final spot

in the first encounter between the teams this season, the Norwegian team won 25:18

the home team are still on zero points after four matches played. Sola have a perfect score of eight points

the visiting side travel to Zagreb after a 28:13 win over Oppsal in the domestic league, where they hold third place; Lokomotiva are leading the Croatian league

with a tally of 26 goals, Tena Petika is Lokomotiva’s top scorer. Camilla Herrem leads the Norwegian team with 50 goals

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)

Saturday 12 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this match will be a clash for second spot in the group

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari had a clear win over Besancon in the first round, beating the French team 38:30. This will be a perfect chance for revenge

Besancon await the match after a 27:35 loss against Nantes in the French league. Mosonmagyarovari lost 31:34 to FTC in the Hungarian league

Mosonmagyarovari have problems with injuries. In their domestic match against FTC they had only 11 players in the squad

French national team player Lucie Garnier is top scorer for Besancon with 28 goals; with 22, Eszter Tóth leads the Hungarian team

GROUP B

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)

Saturday 12 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

a point against the reigning champions would see Bietigheim through to the quarter-finals

the German side have the most effective attack in the competition after four rounds, having scored 128 goals, and the best defence in terms of goals allowed per game, at 21.25

the reigning champions, Nantes, are backed into a corner after losing two games and will be playing for their lives

the hosts have an average home winning margin of 14.5 goals per game this season, rendering them seemingly unstoppable on their own court

Bietigheim extended their winning streak this season to 22 games in all competitions with a 36:20 win against Halle-Neustadt last Wednesday in the domestic league, while Nantes took a 37:25 midweek victory against Besancon in the French league

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Sunday 13 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Baia Mare are looking for their first away win of the season, after conceding a 20:39 loss to Bietigheim and a 29:34 loss to Nantes

only Vac conceded more goals this season, 136, than Baia Mare’s 131, with defence posing a clear problem for the Romanian side

Lubin are in a must-win situation, as anything other than beating Baia Mare at home would see them out of contention for a quarter-final berth

backs Jelena Lavko and Cristina Laslo combined for 50 of Baia Mare’s 111 goals this season in the group phase

GROUP C

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Saturday 12 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Herning-Ikast, who have a maximum of eight points after four games, have already booked a quarter-final ticket

last week, the Danish team defeated Storhamar twice, and both times by eight goals: 35:27 on Monday and 32:24 on Saturday

Lada are yet to claim their first points in the group, as they have lost all three encounters so far. Their round 4 match with Magura was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

in the reverse fixture, Herning celebrated a three-goal win in Russia, 27:24

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU)

Saturday 12 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

it is a pivotal match for both teams, who are fighting for the second position

Magura have the upper hand, as they are now ranked second with four points after three matches, while Storhamar are third-placed with two points after four games

the Norwegian side only need a win to keep their hopes of a quarter-final berth alive

in the reverse match, the Romanian team earned their first ever victory in the group stage of the European club competition (33:28)

Magura won both matches at home, while they are yet to claim their first points in away encounters

GROUP D

Váci NKSE (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)

Sunday 13 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Vác no longer have a chance to reach the quarter-finals, after losing their fourth straight match, 42:21 at Viborg, in the last round

third-placed Chambray, who were defeated 32:27 at Valcea in round 4, have two points after four outings

notably, the French team claimed their only win in the group in the reverse fixture with Vac, 29:27. It was the first meeting of the two rivals in the European club competitions

centre back Csenge Kuczora and left back Gréta Kácsor have combined for 40 of 102 Vac goals in the current group stage

for Chambray, Serbian back Jovana Stoiljkovic is the top scorer with 23 goals in the group and 36 in the whole competition

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Sunday 13 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Viborg HK (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Wednesday 16 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV