Croatia build on perfect record

Croatia continued their perfect run through the EHF EURO Cup 2022 when they defeated Slovakia comfortably, 32:24, on Wednesday night. The EHF EURO 2020 silver medallists were in control from the first minute to the last as they cruised to their third win of the Cup.

EHF EURO CUP

Slovakia vs Croatia 24:32 (10:16)

Luka Sebetic scored the first goal of the game and Croatia had the upper hand almost continuously from that moment on. The hosts managed two equalisers, at 7:7 in the 21st minute and 9:9 in the 23rd

from the level score with seven minutes left in the half, Croatia created a clear lead in time for the break

Ivan Pesic had a great game in Croatia’s goal, making 14 saves. With attacking efficiency a clear difference between the sides, Pesic’s saves were critical in Croatia’s win

Croatia hit a 10-goal lead at 24:14 in the 44th minute courtesy of Mateo Maras and it was clear long before the buzzer that the visitors would take the win

the teams will meet for the second match of their double-header on Thursday evening. Both games are taking place in Varazdin

Close battle for the Cup win

Croatia’s victory sees the EHF EURO 2020 runners-up move up to six points on the table in the round-robin competition, where they sit alongside Hungary — at least temporarily, pending the result of Hungary’s clash with Spain later on Wednesday.

Croatia will meet Hungary on Saturday, and the match is looking to be something of a final. However, Spain, on two points prior to their game against Hungary, are also closing in on the two leaders and are set to play Slovakia in their last scheduled match.