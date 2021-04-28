Norway record third win after rocky start

Norway took their points tally to six with their third win in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers on Wednesday night, as they defeated Latvia 28:23.

With the victory, Norway joined Belarus on top of the table, but with four games remaining in the group and no team without points, nothing is set in stone.

GROUP 6

Latvia vs Norway 23:28 (13:14)

in the first half, Latvia shocked Norway with a far more efficient attacking performance against the Scandinavian side known for their outstanding offence, missing just four shots to Norway’s eight

seven saves from Arturs Kugis and a combined nine goals from Dainis Kristopans and Egils Politers contributed to Latvia’s strong opening half

Norway reset during the break and returned stronger, immediately pulling away to a more decisive lead than the one-goal distance that stood at half-time. 10 minutes into the second period, Norway were in front 18:15 and they held steady from that point

when Kristian Björnsen struck for 26:20 with five and a half minutes left, the outcome was decided

Sander Sagosen was the top scorer of the game, with nine goals. The back spearheaded Norway’s stronger second-half performance

Rematch in less than 24 hours

After what was their first official mutual clash in history, Norway and Latvia are set to meet again on Thursday night for the second match in their double-header. Both games are being played in Valmiera.

Despite their defeat, Latvia will be heartened by their strong showing against the Scandinavian powerhouses, who have reached the semi-finals at four of the last six EHF EURO (2016 and 2020) and World Championship (2017 and 2019) events. And Norway have surely been warned not to take their opponents lightly.