Crunch matches to offer answers in Cologne
Five of the six sides in Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round group I have already opened their account. France are in the driver’s seat, with four points, but Guillaume Gille’s side can further improve their chances in the first match on Saturday against Iceland, as they aim for their fourth with in five matches.
Iceland are still looking for their right rhythm, they have amazing players. They are one of the teams with the most individual talents, we know a lot of them because they play in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga. Iceland have always had a big handball culture and also a state of mind. They will never let go, never get their hands down and that makes them a very dangerous team.
They are a very good team and also a handball country. This will be a key game for us if we want to have a chance for the semi-final. They have top players who play in the EHF Champions League but we also have a lot of quality. We will try to give them a good fight.
We are going to play against a very young team. A lot of players know each other, I do know a couple of them as well, so I hope that we can win this one. I expect a low-paced game, as I think the defence will be the key to decide the winning team.
They are a very strong team, with a massive defence, very efficient. And when you get past it, you still have to score against Andreas Wolff, so that tells how difficult it is.