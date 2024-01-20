Post-match flash quotes: main round group I, 20 January

COLOGNE - Comments from France goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene (FRA) and right back Melvyn Richardson (FRA), and Iceland centre backs Janus Smarason (ISL) and Gisli Kristjansson (ISL) after France beat Iceland 39:32 in main round group I at the LANXESS arena on Saturday.

FRANCE vs ICELAND

Samir Bellahcene (FRA) - goalkeeper

On his performance:

"It's great that I was able to help the team. The game was a weird one, like we were always ahead but they were always two or three goals behind. We did not feel too threatened but they remained dangerous until the end. I'm happy I could show what I could do, but tonight is not an ending in itself, just another step."

On France edging closer to the semi-finals:

"I'm terrible at calculations, but I guess that, with six points, we are heading in the right direction. It feels like the team has been, since the game against Switzerland, getting better and better. We know that we have a tough game against Austria and we want to win it to avoid any bad surprises in the last round."

Melvyn Richardson (FRA) - right back

On the game:

"The defeat from the EURO 2022 was still stuck in our throats so I'm glad we were able to turn things around this time. Iceland always have this aggressive offence and you have to find other solutions compared to the previous games, but we managed to do it. Overall, we gave a very good performance."

On France edging closer to the semi-finals:

"The goal is to win games, not to make calculations so it does not matter, to be honest. We have to keep things going, we have to keep winning games and to push in the same direction, no matter who is our opponent. It's hard to focus every two days on a different game, but this is what we have to do anyway."

Janus Smarason (ISL) - centre back

On the game:

"Tough one, to be honest, there is not much to say."

On what Iceland missed today:

"Our defence was really bad, we took so many goals we could not compete with them, even if our offence was ok."

On the chances for Iceland to make it through:

"We'll see tonight, maybe we will still have a chance if we win the last two games. But of course, it is nearly over now."

Gisli Kristjansson (ISL) - centre back

On the game:

"Basically, they did what they wanted on offence. It was really hard for us, they always had a solution and we did not help our goalkeepers enough. It is hard to win a handball game when you take that many goals."

On the chances for Iceland to proceed:

"It's almost over now, we could have a few chances left tonight after the game, but not much. We'll see how things go but we have to try our best to win the remaining games anyway. We can't throw them off by the window and say we don't care anymore.”