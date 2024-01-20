Flash quotes: main round group II media calls, 20 January

HAMBURG - Comments from Netherlands line player Lars Kooij (NED), Sweden left wing Hampus Wanne (SWE), Denmark centre back Simon Pytlick (DEN), Slovenia right back Jure Dolenec (SLO), Norway goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR) and Portugal left wing Pedro Portela (POR) at media calls on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

Lars Kooij (NED) - line player

On their performance so far:

“We had that good game against Sweden where we lost by one and it was hard for us as a team. Against Denmark, we saw they were a step too far for us, but we played good against Norway in the first half, we had the game under control. In the second half, we missed too many shots and that killed our game.

“We can see that after four years since our debut in 2020, we can join the top 10 or 12 teams at the European championship. But our mistakes make the difference and that one or two per cent is sometimes the difference between us and the other teams.

“We also have some problems with injuries and it doesn't help us at all. In the main round, we feel two-coloured - on one side you think you are doing great and you want to make points, but on the other, we are not doing it and it makes you mad a little bit.”

On the team's ability to maintain their level of play:

“It's about the intensity of the games, of course. I am also not used to playing on this level and that makes a huge difference in defence and attack. Also, our playing style is a lot of running and that takes a lot of energy. When you are playing against top teams every two days, it drains your energy level. Most of the players we play against are more experienced on this level.”

On the importance of playing the Men's EHF EURO:

“I also got a chance to play more after the unfortunate Samir Benghanem injury, so I hope to show myself here as best I can, to help my team and it will maybe have a good impact on my further career, maybe some clubs will also see me. Playing the European championship is important to me.”

On the next game against Slovenia:

“Slovenia plays a bit slower, they have a lot of bigger guys. We had a similar thing against Bosnia and Herzegovina, big guys that like to shoot from a distance. We want to get control of the game, to impose our style and how we play because that is our strength. Force them into distance shots, have good blocking and goalkeeping so we can run and make them run.”

SWEDEN

Hampus Wanne (SWE) — left wing

On moving forward after the one-goal loss to Denmark:

“This group has played a lot of tournaments together now, so now we will talk about the last time. We have training very soon and then from that moment on, it’s Portugal in the focus. That’s how it is.”

On losing close matches:

“It’s so often like this in the big games – it’s the small, small things that decide in the end. It can be a great save or whatever. So it feels a little bit like you hit the post out instead of in. But next time we play them, maybe it’s the other way around. That’s the feeling.”

On whether these close matches are somehow more valuable to learn from:

“For sure. Especially the game against the Netherlands was really good for us. They were also great to play against.

“You can see now that a lot of countries are becoming much better, which weren’t when I started my professional career. Like now, Portugal and Holland, that they can play on such a good level, shows that handball is really growing and it’s great.

“It’s important for us to have a really tough game before yesterday playing against Denmark here, so we can see more clearly what we need to work on.”

On Portugal:

“It’s going to be tough because they play a different kind of handball. I always said I believe they have the best seven-against-six in the world. I don’t know why — it’s just them. They became really good at it really early. But they’re really good with the ball. Very like, secure in themselves. Good line players. So I think our key is going to be great defence and a lot of running.”

DENMARK

Simon Pytlick (DEN) - centre back

On the Danish performance:

“We are satisfied with the performance so far. It was a tough game against Sweden. They were playing well just like us and as it turned out in the second half it was an amazing game. I think we performed well and we need to keep on going in the next games.”

On the narrow win against Sweden:

“It is difficult to say what was missing to keep the lead when we had it because we were playing against a good team that can always get back to the game. We should have more better in attack and made it easier and calmer, but it turned out a bit chaotic. We had to play more on the small details.”

On the next game against Norway:

“We have a second Scandinavian derby for us, against Norway. They will definitely try to take two points from us, that is why I am expecting a tough match. They have not been performing so well at this tournament, but they want to prove themselves and after the win, they will try to overcome us as well. They will come with a lot of power on us.”

On the support from the stands:

“It is incredible to see the best fans in the world supporting us. It really felt like we were at home. They are also performing on a high level in Hamburg”

SLOVENIA

Jure Dolenec (SLO) - right back

On the two straight main round defeats:

“There are no bad teams in this stage of the European championship. Or biggest problem was in defence. We lost Matej Gaber and Nik Heningman before the tournament and against Portugal we couldn't count on Blaz Blagotinsek, and without central block, it is hard to play handball today. I think that was obvious.

“We have conceded too many goals through the middle. We couldn't defend and even when we got to the moment we could make a comeback, we made mistakes. Against Portugal, it wasn't our best performance, but I know all players gave their best.”

On the next game against the Netherlands:

“Our legs feel heavy, it is the sixth game at the tournament, but all teams have the same problem. In games like these, the winner is the side that wants it more. The Netherlands have a goal to get a ticket for the Olympic Games qualification tournament, but neither we are secure so we also have something to fight for. We don't want to go home with four defeats from the main round. We want to win.”

On the Netherlands play:

“They don't have many rotations, they have been playing with few same players, and maybe they will not be able to run as much. Their attack is based on Luc Steins and he makes other players better also. Dani Baijens, Rutger ten Velde, and goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen, they all play great. Even the line player [Lars Kooij], who scored five goals against Norway, who is playing in the German third division, showed he can play well. It will be hard to stop Luc Steins, but we will try to limit him.”

NORWAY

Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR) - goalkeeper

On the win against the Netherlands:

“It helps to win matches and gives a little bit of confidence. That is also something we were looking for. We fought through the whole match. maybe it was not the best match but we won, and I hope we will win again on Sunday against Denmark.”

On the next game against Denmark:

“Whenever we meet the other Scandinavian team we want to win, it is a derby no one wants to lose. We have a lot more to show at this championship and we have to show our better side than we did so far.”

On what could be the key against Denmark:

“It is difficult to say what could be the key, Denmark are the world class team and we have to be at our highest level.”

On the Norwegian goalkeepers’ performances:

“I don't think I played my best championship. However, against Denmark is a new day, and I have a new opportunity to play better. I am not satisfied with my performance but it was nice to see Kristian Sæverås playing very well against the Netherlands, so I hope that will gain the goalkeeper team more confidence ahead of the game against Denmark tomorrow.”

PORTUGAL

Pedro Portela (POR) - left wing

On the two straight wins in the main round:

“We are happy to have such a great start to the main round. We know our quality and we tried to put our quality, especially defence in our game. In the end of the games, when the quality of both sides is close I think it was our defence that made the difference. Against Norway and Slovenia it was great to win.”

On the next game against Sweden:

“Sweden are among three best teams in the world. We will try to put our game and our intensity and try to surprise. They have strong defence and good counter attack and we will try to close that, not allowing them to get the ball and easy goals easy. We want to continue to win but we know how difficult that will be. We lost three last matches against them, but I don't know what will happen in the next game.”

On the emotions in the team:

“When you are at the bench it is more complicated to watch the game. When you believe in your teammates and you team, your quality, it is easy. We try to put all the ingredients on the court and try to make something good.”

On Portuguese progress:

“In 2020 we were in the EHF EURO and we begun to show our quality. Everyone saw what we can do and started to talk about us. At the last European championship, in 2022, we didn't go to the main round and that was a bad for us, but we learned a lot. We knew we want to be in the main round, we made a progress and have young players who are helping this national team a lot. We continue to write our history book with good performances.”