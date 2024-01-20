EURO24M

Live blog: Hungary vs Croatia next; France beat Iceland

20 January 2024, 10:00

It's match day 11, and main round group I continues in Cologne. France are hoping to remain unbeaten; Iceland want their first main round points; Hungary and Croatia look to bounce back from Thursday's defeats; and Germany play Austria to finish the day.

17:50

Hungary vs Croatia is next, throwing off in 10 minutes at 18:00 CET.

This is the fourth EHF EURO meeting and it's one-all and one draw to date. 

Croatia are only nine goals away from becoming the third side ever to score 3,000 EHF EURO goals. But they'll be doing it without their captain Domagoj Duvnjak, who is still unwell and will miss this game.

17:35

We didn't get a chance to share this during the match, but it's simply too good not to share. An astonishing goal from Odinn Rikhardsson for Iceland.

 

17:30

We're 30 minutes away from throw-off in Hungary vs Croatia, and the EHF EURO live show presented by Trivago is live now on Twitch. Join the team to watchalong with analysis and chat!

 

17:16

After the highest-scoring game this tournament, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu takes a look at what made the difference and what the result means for the rest of the tournament, in the match review.

France edge closer to semi-finals berth

GROUP I REVIEW: Extending their unbeaten streak to five matches, France edged closer to a semi-finals berth, after their 39:32 win against I…

today, 0 hours ago

17:05 | FULL-TIME

France 39:32 Iceland

France's chances of progressing look very good right now, with another victory giving them six points at the top of the group. Iceland have pretty much no hope - they would need to win both their remaining games and for other results to go their way, and the chances of that seem slim. The gaps in defence showed up badly, while France have clearly learned from their draw with Switzerland and made the victory look easy.

Centre back Nédim Rémili was voted as Grundfos Player of the Match, having scored five goals and contributed a huge 10 assists to the win. 

Melvyn Richardson, Ludovic Fabregas, Odinn Rikhardsson, Viggó Kristjánsson and Elliði Viðarsson all scored six goals. Samir Bellahcene ended up with 12 saves (29 per cent).

16:56

While France take a timeout, enjoy this goal from Benoit Kounkoud with a great assist from Nédim Rémili. 

 

16:52

Iceland are not completely out of this. If they should somehow force a goalless period for France there is time to close the gap - but the momentum has been with France since the start, and Iceland's goalkeepers have had an awful day with just six saves in total from 38 shots faced. France lead 33:29 and look pretty comfortable.

16:46

Voting for the Player of the Match is open. France continue to lead Iceland, 31:27 now.

16:43

While Samir Bellahcene remains in goal for France, Björgvin Pall Gustavsson is now between the posts for Iceland.

16:40

With a better Iceland defence and faster transition, the game is going much more goal-for-goal now. It's 27:23 to France.

 

16:35

Iceland's last timeout was extremely effective. In just over 60 seconds they've scored three times, including two for Haukur Thrastarsson who's just come on court, and it's a three-goal game with France leading 22:19.

16:30

It was a good first two minutes for Iceland, but the next three have been less good. Despite another penalty, France have broken through their opponents' defence way too easily on the counterattacks and now lead 21:16.

16:27

What can Iceland do? Well, it's a good restart, with a save by Viktor Hallgrímsson and then a penalty from Viggó Kristjánsson closing the gap to two goals within two minutes.

16:20

Hugo Descat has had a big role for France so far at the EHF EURO 2024 - not so much tonight so far, but his one goal was a beauty.

16:10 | HALF-TIME

France 17:14 Iceland

France take a decent lead into the break, but Iceland will probably be thinking that at least it's not bigger. Samir Bellahcene's made eight saves (38 per cent) plus there were two from two for Remi Desbonnet in less than a minute on court; compare that to three for Viktor Hallgrímsson and a lot of France's lead is accounted for. But as any goalkeeper will tell you, strong defence makes their job easier and that's where France have shone. They've made two blocks and two steals in the 30 minutes and have rattled Iceland considerably. 

Here's EHF journalist Kevin Domas' assessment.

There are two differences in this afternoon's game between France and Iceland. One is three-goals wide and is one the scoreboard, and the other one is that France have Samir Bellahcene and that Iceland have not. The EHF EURO newcomer put France on top with his eight saves and he has been on fire for the whole duration of the first half.

Iceland could have the opportunity to make the game closer, but they will need more shooting efficiency as well as more defensive stops. Because if they don't change anything, you will never have any chance to win the game.

16:03

It's tough to compete with this, really.

 

16:00

The French defence has slightly weakened and Iceland have finally scored some easier goals, reducing Samir Bellahcene's impressive save efficiency, but on the counterattack France are still having a better time of it and maintain a four-goal lead. It's 14:10 after 24 minutes.

15:52

A better patch for Iceland brings it back to a two-goal game, with a couple of saves for Viktor Hallgrímsson helping. The Icelandic defence is still poor, however, and Hallgrímsson is not being helped in the way Samir Bellahcene (five saves so far) is being helped by his teammates.

 

15:45

A timeout for Iceland, whose defence has been lacking and whose attack is not flowing - they're missing passes and shots they should be making. France's defence is much better and the holes in the Icelandic defence are making it easier for them to score, too. France lead 7:4 after 11 minutes.

 

15:40

Iceland have missed a couple of fairly easy chances, one through a wide shot and one through an attacker foul, and France have a bit of a cushion with a one-goal lead. But then Dika Mem misses, and Janus Smarason levels it at 4:4.

15:35

Less than two and a half minutes in and there's already been a video review after Elliði Viðarsson managed to whack Nikola Karabatic in the face while defending - Vidarsson is suspended for two minutes, and Karabatic is fine and playing defence on the Iceland counterattack.

France lead 2:1 with two Ludovic Fabregas goals answered by one from Aron Pálmarsson.

15:31

A win today would significantly boost France's chances of the semi-finals, although the group is close so it wouldn't secure them a place. 

We throw off: France's starting seven are Samir Bellahcene, Yanis Lenne, Nédim Rémili, Dika Mem, Nikola Karabatic, Ludovic Fabregas and Hugo Descat in attack; Iceland begin with Viktor Hallgrímsson, Aron Pálmarsson, Ymir Gíslason, Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Stiven Valencia, Elliði Viðarsson and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson. 

15:20

We're 10 minutes away from throwing off on this Saturday in Cologne, and the teams are about to be announced. 

To follow all the statistics from this game, click here: France vs Iceland

15:10

Here in the LANXESS arena, the Icelandic drums are already going. Iceland have finished their warm-up, France are still throwing a few balls. 

The last time these two sides met, Iceland sensationally beat France 29:21, in the main round two years ago.

15:00

Coming up at 20:30 CET ... after two other great matches!

14:20

Today's stat of the day shows that Germany's defence has been rock-solid throughout the tournament - but they face a strong offensive side in Austria this evening in Cologne.

 

13:10

This morning we went to visit Eberhard the oracle pig at the Cologne Zoo - Eberhard has been predicting the result of all Germany's matches! Head to our Instagram story to find out which team he predicted would win tonight's game between Germany and Austria.

We're taking a break now, but will be back with more coverage before the matches begin at 15:30 CET.

 

12:40

Here's a really nice story from Hamburg: every team competing there will have a tree planted on its behalf by the Barclays Arena as part of its sustainability initiative, 'Fame Forest'. Twenty minutes from the arena, the Fame Forest includes fruit trees processed into juice by mentally disabled people working on the project; as well as the handball trees, there's one for every artist or organiser involved in staging an event at the arena. Every team, as well as the German Handball Federation, also gets a commemorative plaque.

 

12:15

This group is so close! Check out the standings ... every point will count tonight.

 

11:57

We're expecting a huge handball party in Cologne this evening: it's Saturday, it's carnival season, and it's cold outside, so the LANXESS arena is surely the place to be.

 

11:25

The EHF has released an official statement on the end to last night's game between Denmark and Sweden. 

Official statement on the match Denmark vs Sweden

The European Handball Federation comments on a decision made by the referees and delegates in the match Denmark vs Sweden

today, 6 hours ago

11:00

The Netherlands can no longer make the semi-finals after last night's loss to Norway, but with games against Portugal and Slovenia awaiting, they are still hoping to end things on a high.

 

We can see that after four years since our debut in 2020, we can join the top 10 or 12 teams at the European championship. But our mistakes make the difference and that one or two per cent is sometimes the difference between us and the other teams.
Lars Kooij
Line player, Netherlands

10:30

We're back in the LANXESS arena tonight - and the other evening our social media team grabbed this amazing time-lapse of the packed stands during the game between Germany and Iceland.

10:00

Welcome to the live blog on what promises to be a thrilling day in Cologne. Germany will play Austria in the final match of the day, but before then France can take another big step towards the final weekend with a win over Iceland, while Hungary and Croatia are both looking to add to the points they brought to the main round.

Here's today's preview

Crunch matches to offer answers in Cologne

MAIN ROUND GROUP I PREVIEW: The second matchday of the main round will bring more answers in a well-balanced group in Cologne

today, 8 hours ago
