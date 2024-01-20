16:03

It's tough to compete with this, really.

16:00

The French defence has slightly weakened and Iceland have finally scored some easier goals, reducing Samir Bellahcene's impressive save efficiency, but on the counterattack France are still having a better time of it and maintain a four-goal lead. It's 14:10 after 24 minutes.

15:52

A better patch for Iceland brings it back to a two-goal game, with a couple of saves for Viktor Hallgrímsson helping. The Icelandic defence is still poor, however, and Hallgrímsson is not being helped in the way Samir Bellahcene (five saves so far) is being helped by his teammates.

15:45

A timeout for Iceland, whose defence has been lacking and whose attack is not flowing - they're missing passes and shots they should be making. France's defence is much better and the holes in the Icelandic defence are making it easier for them to score, too. France lead 7:4 after 11 minutes.

15:40

Iceland have missed a couple of fairly easy chances, one through a wide shot and one through an attacker foul, and France have a bit of a cushion with a one-goal lead. But then Dika Mem misses, and Janus Smarason levels it at 4:4.

15:35

Less than two and a half minutes in and there's already been a video review after Elliði Viðarsson managed to whack Nikola Karabatic in the face while defending - Vidarsson is suspended for two minutes, and Karabatic is fine and playing defence on the Iceland counterattack.

France lead 2:1 with two Ludovic Fabregas goals answered by one from Aron Pálmarsson.

15:31

A win today would significantly boost France's chances of the semi-finals, although the group is close so it wouldn't secure them a place.

We throw off: France's starting seven are Samir Bellahcene, Yanis Lenne, Nédim Rémili, Dika Mem, Nikola Karabatic, Ludovic Fabregas and Hugo Descat in attack; Iceland begin with Viktor Hallgrímsson, Aron Pálmarsson, Ymir Gíslason, Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Stiven Valencia, Elliði Viðarsson and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson.

15:20

We're 10 minutes away from throwing off on this Saturday in Cologne, and the teams are about to be announced.

To follow all the statistics from this game, click here: France vs Iceland

15:10

Here in the LANXESS arena, the Icelandic drums are already going. Iceland have finished their warm-up, France are still throwing a few balls.

The last time these two sides met, Iceland sensationally beat France 29:21, in the main round two years ago.

15:00

14:20

Today's stat of the day shows that Germany's defence has been rock-solid throughout the tournament - but they face a strong offensive side in Austria this evening in Cologne.

13:10

This morning we went to visit Eberhard the oracle pig at the Cologne Zoo - Eberhard has been predicting the result of all Germany's matches! Head to our Instagram story to find out which team he predicted would win tonight's game between Germany and Austria.

We're taking a break now, but will be back with more coverage before the matches begin at 15:30 CET.

12:40

Here's a really nice story from Hamburg: every team competing there will have a tree planted on its behalf by the Barclays Arena as part of its sustainability initiative, 'Fame Forest'. Twenty minutes from the arena, the Fame Forest includes fruit trees processed into juice by mentally disabled people working on the project; as well as the handball trees, there's one for every artist or organiser involved in staging an event at the arena. Every team, as well as the German Handball Federation, also gets a commemorative plaque.

12:15

This group is so close! Check out the standings ... every point will count tonight.

11:57

We're expecting a huge handball party in Cologne this evening: it's Saturday, it's carnival season, and it's cold outside, so the LANXESS arena is surely the place to be.

11:25

The EHF has released an official statement on the end to last night's game between Denmark and Sweden.