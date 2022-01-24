Crunch Scandinavian derby to decide semi-finalists

Nothing is decided yet in group II, as only the final matches will confirm the two semi-finalists that will travel to Budapest to extend their chances for securing the big prize at the end of the EHF EURO 2022.

Before Sweden and Norway lock horns in the final game of the group with the safe passage to the semi-finals on the line, Spain can seal one of the top two places provided they do not lose to already eliminated Poland in the first match of the day.

GROUP II

Poland vs Spain

Tuesday, 25 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Spain’s 17-game undefeated streak came to an end on Sunday when they lost against Norway, but they aim to bounce back against an already eliminated Poland

‘Los Hispanos’ will seal their sixth consecutive semi-finals berth at the EHF EURO provided they do not lose to Poland

Poland have conceded the largest number of goals in the tournament, 180, or an average of 30 conceded goals per game

the reigning champions’ biggest issue has been their efficiency in attack, frozen at 58 per cent throughout the tournament. They have scored the same number of goals as Poland, 166, in their first six matches

Spain won seven of the 15 mutual clashes, as opposed to Poland’s six, including the last match between the two in the preliminary round of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 last January, 27:26

Gedeon Guardiola, Spain line player: “We know we have a second opportunity against Poland on Tuesday. We just have to forget this defeat against Norway and concentrate 100 percent on Poland.”

Michal Daszek, Poland right back: “We just hope to finish the tournament on a high against Spain.”