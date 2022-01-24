Crunch Scandinavian derby to decide semi-finalists
Nothing is decided yet in group II, as only the final matches will confirm the two semi-finalists that will travel to Budapest to extend their chances for securing the big prize at the end of the EHF EURO 2022.
Before Sweden and Norway lock horns in the final game of the group with the safe passage to the semi-finals on the line, Spain can seal one of the top two places provided they do not lose to already eliminated Poland in the first match of the day.
GROUP II
Poland vs Spain
Tuesday, 25 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Spain’s 17-game undefeated streak came to an end on Sunday when they lost against Norway, but they aim to bounce back against an already eliminated Poland
- ‘Los Hispanos’ will seal their sixth consecutive semi-finals berth at the EHF EURO provided they do not lose to Poland
- Poland have conceded the largest number of goals in the tournament, 180, or an average of 30 conceded goals per game
- the reigning champions’ biggest issue has been their efficiency in attack, frozen at 58 per cent throughout the tournament. They have scored the same number of goals as Poland, 166, in their first six matches
- Spain won seven of the 15 mutual clashes, as opposed to Poland’s six, including the last match between the two in the preliminary round of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 last January, 27:26
Gedeon Guardiola, Spain line player: “We know we have a second opportunity against Poland on Tuesday. We just have to forget this defeat against Norway and concentrate 100 percent on Poland.”
Michal Daszek, Poland right back: “We just hope to finish the tournament on a high against Spain.”
Germany vs Russia
Tuesday, 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- if they do not beat Russia, and finish fifth in the group, Germany could tie their worst-ever finish at the EHF EURO: 10th, in 2010
- a loss would be Germany’s fourth in a row in this tournament, setting the worst-ever losing streak for the side in 97 matches player in the European premium competition
- Russia’s coach, Velimir Petkovic, knows his opponents inside out, having coached German club teams between 1991 and 2020, when he assumed his current position
- provided they do not lose against Germany, Russia can seal the best finish at the EHF EURO since 2006, when they finished sixth
- Germany hold a positive head-to-head record against Russia, winning seven of the 14 matches they played against, including the last three at the EHF EURO, while conceding only three losses
Paul Drux, Germany left back: "We definitely want to avoid finishing the tournament with a defeat, this is why our last men standing want to beat Russia.”
Velimir Petkovic, Russia coach: ““I am really looking forward to this match against Germany and my friend Alfred Gislason. We have a chance to win, it will be a great game.”
Sweden vs Norway
Tuesday, 25 January, 21:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- the winner of the game will proceed to the semi-finals, while a draw plays into Norway’s favour. Norway have the better goal difference both in a tie against Sweden or a three-way tie with Spain and Sweden
- Norway boast the best attack at the EHF EURO 2022, with 199 goals scored – an average of 33.1 per game, their best-ever in a single tournament
- Sweden have the second best average of conceded goals in the tournament, 23.1 per game, just shy of Denmark’s 22.8 conceded goals per game output
- left wings Sebastian Barthold and Hampus Wanne, both with 38 goals, are the top scorers for Norway and Sweden in the competition. They are joint third in the top goal scorer standings, led by Dutch right back Kay Smits with 45 goals
- both coaches are Norwegian, with Sweden’s Glen Solberg and Norway’s Christian Berge playing together in Norway’s national team between 1997 and 2006 and at club level for SG Flensburg-Handewitt between 2004 and 2006
- the two sides have previously both won six mutual games, but Norway won the last five meetings. Sweden have not beaten their Scandinavian counterparts in a competitive match since the 5/6 placement match at the EHF EURO 2008
Glen Solberg, Sweden coach: “Of course, it will be very special. I am from Norway, I worked together with Christian, and it is a bit special. But when the match starts, it is a normal game. We will do everything we can to go to the semi-final.”
Christian Berge, Norway coach: “Before the EHF EURO 2022, me and Glen we talked often and were in contact, but now, during the tournament it was quiet. After the match, of course, we will be talking to each other.”