CSKA and Brest eye EHF FINAL4 debut

There is literally no room for mistake now in the DELO EHF Champions League, as the best eight teams in the competition are vying for a place at the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 in Budapest on 29/30 May.

Vipers Kristiansand and Rostov-Don will play a double-header in Russia next weekend, which leaves three games scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, with the Match of the Week between CSM Bucuresti and CSKA headlining the card.

Elsewhere, Buducnost face Hungarian opposition again – this time Györ – after they eliminated FTC in the play-offs, while Brest and Metz will battle it out in an all-French encounter.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs CSKA (RUS)

Saturday 3 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

CSM won only two of their last seven matches, CSKA won once in their last three games

CSM came through an all-Romanian duel with SCM Ramnicu Valcea in the play-offs following a 54:51 aggregate win, while CSKA recovered from a first-leg defeat to edge RK Krim Mercator, 47:46

CSM top scorer Cristina Neagu has scored 100 goals this season in 11 games, four shy of the competition’s leading scorer, Brest right back Ana Gros

CSKA defender Sabina Jacobsen played two seasons for CSM until she moved to Moscow in 2019

CSKA played against a Romanian team only once before – in this season’s group phase, they defeated Valcea twice, 30:20 and 34:24

Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 3 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

both teams also met in the group phase this season, and Györ took two five-goal wins: 34:29 at home and 26:21 away

Györ extended their unbeaten streak to 53 matches by winning both legs in the play-offs against SG BBM Bietigheim: 37:20 and 32:28

Buducnost came through two hard-fought encounters with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the play-offs: they won 22:19 at home before losing 29:28 away

Jovanka Radicevic scored 16 times in the play-offs to raise her tally for the season to 82; Veronica Kristiansen and Estelle Nze Minko are Györ’s leading scorers, with 76 and 74 goals

Buducnost coach Bojana Popovic also took over at the Montenegro national team recently, replacing Kim Rasmussen

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 4 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV