The last hurrah for Grubisic

In a whirlwind of coaching and roster changes, only one player has had an uninterrupted stint with CSM Bucuresti since the Romanian powerhouse produced one of the biggest surprises in the DELO EHF Champions League by taking the trophy in their debut season.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Jelena Grubisic — six seasons full of joy, sorrow and problems — but the veteran Croatian goalkeeper is ready for one more challenge: One last hurrah in Budapest.

But first, the big test. Five years ago, CSM won the trophy by beating Györ in a nail-biting final in their maiden season in the premium European competition. This season, the path to Budapest leads first to another rookie, CSKA — a Russian powerhouse eyeing their first DELO EHF FINAL4 berth.

Are CSM ready? Grubisic says yes. And the Romanian side will need great performances from the goalkeeper who saved 114 shots this season, for an efficiency of 34.1% across 14 games.

eurohandball.com: Jelena, this season has been full of ups and downs for CSM. How did you cope with it?

Jelena Grubisic: I think this season has been hard for every team, not just for CSM. Yes, it was very tough, but being in the quarter-finals means a lot for all of us. Everything was very emotional, but a win against CSKA would make us feel that all the work we put in was worth it.

eurohandball.com: You bounced back after a slow finish in the group phase, with an emphatic aggregate win against domestic rivals, SCM Ramnicu Valcea, in the play-offs.

Jelena Grubisic: We won the first game, but the second one was a hit and miss. Fortunately, the first game, which we won by nine goals, was enough to qualify. You can say that we lost focus in the second part, but this should not happen against CSKA.