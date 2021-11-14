CSKA and Krim share spoils in thriller

Last season, CSKA and Krim Mercator Ljubljana exchanged victories in the play-off round of the DELO EHF Champions League. On Sunday afternoon in Moscow, their match in group B ended in a 21:21 draw.

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 21:21 (11:12)

Tjaša Stanko's goals and Barbara Arenhart's saves powered Krim to a 12:8 lead in the 27th minute, but CSKA closed the gap to 12:11 at the break

the home team continued their chase after the break and ultimately drew level at 18:18 after Sara Ristovska scored twice in a row against her former team

the Russian side then led 20:18, but Katarina Krpez-Slezak's equaliser for Krim in the 58th minute sealed the final score

Ristovska, who spent the 2018/19 season at Krim, was CSKA's top scorer with five goals. Tjaša Stanko netted seven times for the visitors

this was the first draw in group B. CSKA now have seven points; Krim have three points

Good goalkeeping on both sides

This was a low-scoring game in which goalkeepers were the best players for both sides. Polina Kaplina did well for CSKA, making 12 saves for a 39 per cent save rate, while her teammate Anna Sedoykina saved one penalty.

Barbara Arenhart was a true heroine for Krim, recording 15 saves – including two crucial ones in the last two minutes. The Brazilian goalkeeper not only boasted a 42 per cent save efficiency, but also scored one goal herself.

