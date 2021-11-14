Metz maintain perfect away record

Metz Handball retained second position in group B following a 31:28 win at IK Sävehof. For the French side, it was the fourth win in as many away games in the current DELO EHF Champions League season.

GROUP B

MOTW: IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:31 (12:15)

Sävehof's goalkeeper Wilma Kroon Andersson made seven saves before the break, keeping her team in contention as Metz led by three goals after 30 minutes

six minutes from full-time, Metz were up 30:23 and although the home team then enjoyed a 5:0 run, the French side held their nerve to clinch victory

line player Astride N'gouan became Metz's best scorer with eight goals from nine attempts

the French team have 10 points, and they will have a chance to increase that tally when they meet CSKA in a postponed match on Wednesday. Sävehof are still ranked sixth, with four points after seven matches

it was Metz's 147th match in the continental top flight, and they passed SCM Ramnicu Valcea's total of 146 games in the all-time ranking



Roberts' effort not enough

Sävehof's leader Jamina Roberts played another excellent match, netting 11 times and increasing her tally to 53 goals in the current competition.

The left back was the driving force behind her team's late rally, scoring four times between minutes 54 and 59. However, her impact was not enough for the Swedish side to take any points from this match.