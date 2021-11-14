2021114

Metz maintain perfect away record

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev14 November 2021, 17:55

Metz Handball retained second position in group B following a 31:28 win at IK Sävehof. For the French side, it was the fourth win in as many away games in the current DELO EHF Champions League season.

GROUP B
MOTW: IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:31 (12:15)

  • Sävehof's goalkeeper Wilma Kroon Andersson made seven saves before the break, keeping her team in contention as Metz led by three goals after 30 minutes
  • six minutes from full-time, Metz were up 30:23 and although the home team then enjoyed a 5:0 run, the French side held their nerve to clinch victory
  • line player Astride N'gouan became Metz's best scorer with eight goals from nine attempts
  • the French team have 10 points, and they will have a chance to increase that tally when they meet CSKA in a postponed match on Wednesday. Sävehof are still ranked sixth, with four points after seven matches
  • it was Metz's 147th match in the continental top flight, and they passed SCM Ramnicu Valcea's total of 146 games in the all-time ranking

Roberts' effort not enough

Sävehof's leader Jamina Roberts played another excellent match, netting 11 times and increasing her tally to 53 goals in the current competition.

The left back was the driving force behind her team's late rally, scoring four times between minutes 54 and 59. However, her impact was not enough for the Swedish side to take any points from this match.

Of course I’m really happy tonight because everyone knows it’s not easy to play here. Now we have to stay focused because we will play against (CSKA) Moscow on Wednesday and against Sävehof one more time on Sunday.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Metz Handball head coach
I’m proud even though we lost. We knew it would be a tough game and our performance today shows that we’re a good team when things connect for us.
Jamina Roberts
IK Sävehof left back
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery1
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery2
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery3
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery4
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 6
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 7
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 8
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 9
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 10
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 11
2021114 WCL Savehof Metz Gallery 5
20211114 WCL CSKA Krim Gallery9
Previous Article CSKA and Krim share spoils in thriller
20211114 Odense Vipers 3
Next Article Vipers win Nordic derby against Odense

Latest news

More News