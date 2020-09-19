CSKA enjoy maiden win

Following an impressive home draw against Győri Audi ETO KC in the opening round, CSKA claimed their first-ever win in the DELO EHF Champions League, beating Buducnost 25:22.

Similar to their previous match against HC Podravka Vegeta, the Montenegrin side enjoyed a good start, but CSKA's assured comeback enabled them to celebrate victory at full-time.

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs CSKA (RUS) 22:25 (13:13)