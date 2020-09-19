Odense claim second straight win

Odense Håndbold are playing just their second season in Europe’s premier club competition, yet they seem to feel confident at this level.

Following a home victory against Dortmund last week, the Danish side went on to win at Valcea, 30:21.

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 21:30 (10:13)

Odense have the maximum of four points now; Valcea are yet to claim their first points

Valcea were never in the lead during the 60 minutes

In the 25 th minute, Valcea drew level at 10:10, yet Odense did not concede a goal for the next 11 minutes to take a 16:10 lead

Freja Cohrt was Odense's best scorer, with eight goals

next week, Valcea are set to play at CSKA, while Odense will host Buducnost

Odense’s biggest win

Before this match, Odense’s biggest win in the DELO EHF Champions League was recorded in the 2018/19 season, when they defeated Larvik in Norway by eight goals (33:25). Now the Danish side exceeded that result as they beat Valcea by nine goals – and again away from home.