Coach Obrvan returns on double duty

Well after retiring, Ivica Obrvan is still a well-known name in international handball. And now he is back in action again.

Three years after ending his coaching career in Chambéry in 2018, the 54-year-old Croatian former international has returned to the coaching bench, or rather: to two coaching benches.

In February, Obrvan took over from Bilal Suman at the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Only a few days later he was also announced as the new head coach of HC PPD Zagreb, returning to the Zagreb club for the second time in his career.

“It was a combination of circumstances. I talked with the Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina about taking over. When we agreed on all terms and conditions, I got a call from PPD Zagreb,” Obrvan said.

“As I did not want to break my deal with Bosnia and Herzegovina, we all agreed that I can work both as a coach in the club and the national team. There are many examples in the handball world and I will be no exception. I will give my best in both places.”

Big tasks ahead

As a player, Obrvan started in Metkovic, won two EHF Champions League titles with Zagreb, EHF EURO bronze with Croatia in 1994.

His coaching career also started in Metkovic, before leading Medsvecak, Gorenje Velenje, Zagreb, Chambéry and the national team of North Macedonia.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina are well-known for handball talent. Handball is one of the biggest sports in the country, alongside football.” Obrvan said.

The coach was aware that big tasks in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers are awaiting him.

“Right now, we are not in the brightest situation. The team had an unexpected away defeat in Estonia and we have three tough matches ahead,” he said. “We will try to get at least one win out of those three duels because our big wish is to be part of the EHF EURO 2022.”

Obrvan's first challenge is Sunday’s home match against Austria (live on EHFTV at 17:00 CET).

"The odds against Austria are fifty-fifty"

Both the federation and the head coach have high expectations.

“We play at home in Bugojno and it is too bad that we can’t have fans in the stands. They would be a great support in this important match,” Obrvan said.

“Austria are a good team, a regular participant in European and World Championships in the last few years. It will be challenging, but if you ask me, the odds are fifty-fifty.”

Apart from the fans missing, Bosnia and Herzegovina face some more challenges on Sunday.

“We are missing Marko Panic, one of the best players of Meshkov Brest. Due to family reasons, he is not able to play at the moment,” Obrvan said.

“We still don't know if we will have Ivan Karacic in the squad. He plays in Israel and the country has severe restrictions on air travel. We will wait for him until the last minute,” the coach added. “We will have to adjust our defence and attack, but I hope that the players I have chosen to be here will give their best on the court.”

Look to the future

Bosnia and Herzegovina are a mix of experienced players, playing in Europe’s top leagues, and young talented ones.

Players like Senjamin and Benjamin Buric, Mirsad Terzic, Nikola Prce and Ivan Karacic are strongholds of the team. Young players can learn a lot from them and that is one of the ideas for the future, according to Obrvan, who will be assisted by Mario Kelentric, Toni Colina and Muris Dug.

The coaching team will set new goals after the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

“Right now there will be no drastic changes to the team. We want to qualify for the EHF EURO 2022 from the second place in the group or as one of the best third-ranked teams,” Obrvan said.

“We will think about introducing younger and new players to the team after the summer. The plan is to make a base of players that will step into the shoes of our experienced players in near future.”