CSKA struggle but beat Podravka

Last autumn, both matches between CSKA and HC Podravka Vegeta were postponed, and now the teams agreed to play them as a double-header in Moscow.

In the first match, the last-placed Podravka fought surprisingly hard, but in the end, the Russian club celebrated a 30:26 win.

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 30:26 (18:16)

the teams will meet again on Monday; if CSKA win, they will go top of the group and book a quarter-final ticket

CSKA claimed their fourth straight win; Podravka suffered their ninth defeat in a row and sit bottom of the group with two points

Darya Dmitrieva’s three goals in the opening six minutes propelled the home side to a 5:2 lead, but CSKA failed to increase their lead, and Podravka kept within fighting distance during the entire first half

just after the break, a 4:0 run helped the visitors to get in front 21:20; the game was nip-and-tuck after that before a 5:1 run in the last nine minutes powered CSKA to a win

Podravka’s Dejana Milosavljevic was the top scorer of the match with seven goals, increasing her tally in the tournament to 69 goals

Masson has late impact in goal

It was not a good day for CSKA’s goalkeepers much of the time, as Polina Kaplina recorded just one save and Anna Sedoykina added three more.

However, their third option proved to be a success. The 42-year-old Chana Masson made five saves for a 55 per cent save efficiency late in the match, making a key contribution to her team’s victory.