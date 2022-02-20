CSKA upset Metz and help Vipers

The round 14 saw the worst-case scenario for Metz Handball, as on Sunday their rivals Vipers Kristianstad managed to defeat Gyori Audi ETO KC, and now the French team were beaten at CSKA, 27:26.

It means that Metz dropped to the third position in group B with 19 points and will proceed to the play-offs, while Vipers are ranked second with 20 points and earned a direct spot to the quarter-final.