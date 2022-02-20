Valcea snatch two points at Vác

With one round to go in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, SCM Ramnicu Valcea had already secured second place in group D.

On Sunday afternoon, the Romanian side ended the group phase with a narrow 31:30 win at Váci NKSE in a match that was only decided when Daciana Hosu stopped Konszuéla Hámori's shot with two seconds remaining.

GROUP D

Váci NKSE (HUN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 30:31 (16:15)

Vác had a slight advantage in the opening 30 minutes and led by one goal at the break

six minutes into the second half, the hosts pulled clear at 21:17 before a 4:0 run helped Valcea to draw level

Bobana Klikovac gave the Romanian team their first lead in the 43rd minute, 24:23, and the close fight continued until the last second

Klikovac and Iryna Glibko scored seven goals each for Valcea, while Csenge Kuczora netted nine times for Vác

Valcea will face Herning-Ikast in the quarter-finals, and Vác, who finished bottom of the group with two points, are eliminated

Every win is valuable in the #ehfel and Daciana Hosu's last-gasp save is why @scmrmvl collected the points 🆚 @vacinkse! 🔥 #moresaves pic.twitter.com/J7ziUTLDVM — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 20, 2022

Elghaoui had the last word

Line player Asma Elghaoui had scored 28 goals in five previous group matches, but she did not have a big impact against Vác, netting just twice.

However, it was the Tunisian-born player, who notably holds Hungarian citizenship and played for Siófok KC and Györi Audi ETO KC in the past, who scored the winner against Vác in Hungary in the 59th minute.