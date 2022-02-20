Odense win but stay fifth

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 37:29 (18:13)

Althea Reinhardt's multiple saves lifted Odense to a commanding 11:3 lead midway through the first half

Kastamonu then improved their attack efficiency to close the gap to five goals at the interval

the home team opened the second half with a 5:1 run, and their lead soon reached double digits at 25:15. And although Kastamonu again hit back and reduced the gap to 29:25, the home team held their nerve

Maren Aardahl stood out with her eight goals for Odense, while Jovanka Radicevic scored six times for Kastamonu

Odense ended the group phase with 15 points, one shy of CSKA. The Danish team will meet Brest Bretagne Handball in the play-offs

Good lesson for Kastamonu

The Turkish champions had set ambitious goals before the start of their debut DELO EHF Champions League season, yet it was hard for them at this level. In some matches, Kastamonu were close to earning points, but in the end they suffered defeats in all 14 encounters.

A few weeks ago, they changed the head coach, as Costica Buceschi was replaced by Hakan Gunal, but it did not help much. Still, this campaign has been a good lesson for Kastamonu, who will try to do better next time.