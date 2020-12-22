CSM and AEK headline European Cup Last 16 ties

2019 Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti and 2018 finalists AEK Athens are set to meet in the highlight encounter of the EHF European Cup Men Last 16.

Tuesday morning’s draw in Vienna paired the two clubs who have thrived at this level in recent years as one of their eight clashes.

RK Gorenje Velenje’s reward for beating Cocks in round 3 is a clash against RK Borac m:tel, who progressed by a single goal against Besa Famgas.

Elsewhere, there is a Czech and Slovak clash between HC Robe Zubri and MSK Povazska Bystrica, while Austria’s SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien will face an Ystads IF side featuring the legendary Kim Andersson.

The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 13/14 February 2021, the second leg will follow the week after.

EHF European Cup Men Last 16 draw

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE)

HC Robe Zubri (CZE) vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

SC kelag Ferlach (AUT) vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs RK Borac m:tel (BIH)

SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien (AUT) vs Ystads IF (SWE)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS) vs Pölva Serviti (EST)

Donbas (UKR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Neva SPb (RUS) vs RK Gracanica (BIH)