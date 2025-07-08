Seeding for EHF European Cup 2025/26 finalised

57 teams have been split across the opening two rounds in the women’s competition, while a total of 73 have learned their starting round in the men’s.

Both European Cup competitions follow a two-leg format for each round throughout the season, with the winners of each tie always determined based on the aggregate result.

Women’s competition

The women’s competition will begin at the end of September, with the opening round played between the 27th of that month and 5 October. 50 teams are set to take part in what is termed round 2, although it marks the opening of the competition:

Westfriesland SEW (NED)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)

ZRK Split 2010 (CRO)

H71 (FAR)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

ŽRK Železničar Inđija (SRB)

HC Galychanka (UKR)

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR)

MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUG)

ZRK Krivaja (BIH)

Yellow Winterthur (SUI)

ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina (SLO)

KHF Istogu (KOS)

Azeryol HC (AZE)

HB Käerjeng (LUX)

Cascada HC Garliava SM (LTU)

Cyview Developer Latsia (CYP)

HC Byala (BUL)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Trabzon Ortahisar BSK (TUR)

Academia de Andebol de São Pedro do Sul (POR)

Selfoss (ISL)

WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)

Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

Anagennisi Artas (GRE)

Energa Start Elblag (POL)

Handball Erice (ITA)

ŽORK Bor (SRB)

Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

Union Korneuburg (AUT)

OŽRK Krajina Cazin (BIH)

ŽRD Litija (SLO)

KHF Samadrexha (KOS)

Kur (AZE)

HB Dudelange (LUX)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP)

HK Slovan Duslo Šala (SVK)

ABC De Braga (POR)

WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)

H.V. Quintus (NED)

AEK Athens HC (GRE)

KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

WHC Kumanovo (MKD)

KHF Shqiponja (KOS)

Atticgo BM Elche (ESP)

Üsküdar BSK (TUR)

AEP Panorama (GRE)

The draw for round 2 will take place on 15 July.

The 25 winners from round 2 will progress to round 3, to be played from 8 to 16 November. There, the round 2 winners will join seven clubs seeded directly for the second phase:

CB Atlético Guardés (ESP)

MŠK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Bursa Büyükşehir BSK (TUR)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Haukar (ISL)

Házená Kynžvart (CZE)

HC Gjorche Petrov - WHC AD Skopje (MKD)

The draw for round 3 will be held on 7 October.

From round 3, the competition will heat up, with no new teams joining from that point and the race for the title kicking fully into gear. After round 3, four more rounds will determine the champion of the 2025/26 season in the women’s competition: The Last 16, to be played in January 2026; the quarter-finals, in March; the semi-finals, in April; and the final, in May.