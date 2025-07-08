Seeding for EHF European Cup 2025/26 finalised

08 July 2025, 12:50

Seeding for the upcoming seasons in the EHF European Cup has been completed, with over 100 clubs across both the men’s and women’s competitions learning in which round they will start their 2025/26 campaigns.

57 teams have been split across the opening two rounds in the women’s competition, while a total of 73 have learned their starting round in the men’s.

Both European Cup competitions follow a two-leg format for each round throughout the season, with the winners of each tie always determined based on the aggregate result.  

Women’s competition

The women’s competition will begin at the end of September, with the opening round played between the 27th of that month and 5 October. 50 teams are set to take part in what is termed round 2, although it marks the opening of the competition:

  • Westfriesland SEW (NED)
  • A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)
  • ZRK Split 2010 (CRO)
  • H71 (FAR)
  • Jomi Salerno (ITA)
  • ŽRK Železničar Inđija (SRB)
  • HC Galychanka (UKR)
  • Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR)
  • MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUG)
  • ZRK Krivaja (BIH)
  • Yellow Winterthur (SUI)
  • ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina (SLO)
  • KHF Istogu (KOS)
  • Azeryol HC (AZE)
  • HB Käerjeng (LUX)
  • Cascada HC Garliava SM (LTU)
  • Cyview Developer Latsia (CYP)
  • HC Byala (BUL)
  • Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)
  • HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)
  • Trabzon Ortahisar BSK (TUR)
  • Academia de Andebol de São Pedro do Sul (POR)
  • Selfoss (ISL)
  • WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)
  • Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)
  • Anagennisi Artas (GRE)
  • Energa Start Elblag (POL)
  • Handball Erice (ITA)
  • ŽORK Bor (SRB)
  • Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)
  • Union Korneuburg (AUT)
  • OŽRK Krajina Cazin (BIH)
  • ŽRD Litija (SLO)
  • KHF Samadrexha (KOS)
  • Kur (AZE)
  • HB Dudelange (LUX)
  • Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP)
  • HK Slovan Duslo Šala (SVK)
  • ABC De Braga (POR)
  • WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)
  • H.V. Quintus (NED)
  • AEK Athens HC (GRE)
  • KHF Ferizaj (KOS)
  • Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)
  • WHC Kumanovo (MKD)
  • KHF Shqiponja (KOS)
  • Atticgo BM Elche (ESP)
  • Üsküdar BSK (TUR)
  • AEP Panorama (GRE) 

The draw for round 2 will take place on 15 July.

The 25 winners from round 2 will progress to round 3, to be played from 8 to 16 November. There, the round 2 winners will join seven clubs seeded directly for the second phase:

  • CB Atlético Guardés (ESP)
  • MŠK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)
  • Bursa Büyükşehir BSK (TUR)
  • Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)
  • Haukar (ISL)
  • Házená Kynžvart (CZE)
  • HC Gjorche Petrov - WHC AD Skopje (MKD)

The draw for round 3 will be held on 7 October.

From round 3, the competition will heat up, with no new teams joining from that point and the race for the title kicking fully into gear. After round 3, four more rounds will determine the champion of the 2025/26 season in the women’s competition: The Last 16, to be played in January 2026; the quarter-finals, in March; the semi-finals, in April; and the final, in May.

Men’s competition

18 teams will get the men’s competition started in round 1, scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 September 2025. Those clubs are:

  • Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)
  • Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)
  • Mistra (EST)
  • KH Besa Famgas (KOS)
  • HB Dudelange (LUX)
  • Granitas-Karys (LTU)
  • A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • RK Vogošca (BIH)
  • Raimond Sassari (ITA)
  • roomz JAGS Vöslau (AUT)
  • Spor Toto SK (TUR)
  • Handball Esch (LUX)
  • ESN Vrilission (GRE)
  • HC Butel Skopje (MKD) 
  • CSM Constanta (ROU)
  • MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)
  • Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)
  • Depsaş Enerji AS SK (TUR)

The nine victorious sides will then join 55 teams waiting to start their campaigns in round 2, which will be played from 11 to 19 October. The draws for both round 1 and round 2 will be held on 15 July.

The clubs seeded for round 2, including a yet-unknown team coming from the EHF European League, are:

  • loser EL Special Qualification
  • Olympiacos S.F.P. (GRE)
  • FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)
  • HC Vojvodina (SRB)
  • GRK Ohrid (MKD)
  • Runar Sandefjord (NOR)
  • ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)
  • RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)
  • HC Izvidac (BIH)
  • MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN)
  • HC Dukla Praha (CZE)
  • MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)
  • Pallamano Conversano (ITA)
  • Förthof UHK Krems (AUT)
  • BK-46 (FIN)
  • Beşiktaş JK (TUR)
  • HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)
  • Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)
  • Sezoens Achilles Bocholt (BEL)
  • Põlva Serviti (EST)
  • Motor (UKR)
  • Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)
  • KH Rahoveci (KOS)
  • HV KRAS/Volendam (NED)
  • H71 (FAR)
  • Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)
  • RK Lovcen Cetinje (MNE)
  • Kur (AZE)
  • Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)
  • ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)
  • Oxford University HC (GBR)
  • Diomidis Argous (GRE)
  • HC Metaloplastika Elixir (SRB)
  • GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD)
  • Naerbø IL (NOR)
  • RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
  • RK Konjuh (BIH)
  • SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)
  • Cassano Magnago HC (ITA)
  • Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT)
  • Nilüfer BSK (TUR)
  • A.C. European University Cyprus (CYP)
  • Viljandi HC (EST)
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
  • KH Kastrioti (KOS)
  • St.Í.F (FAR)
  • HC Berchem (LUX)
  • RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)
  • HC Baki (AZE)
  • VHC Sviesa (LTU)
  • Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)
  • HC Dinamo Pančevo (SRB)
  • RK Leotar (BIH)
  • Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA)
  • HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)

32 sides will progress as winners of round 2. Round 3 will be played from 15 to 23 November, followed by the Last 16 from 14 to 22 February 2026, the quarter-finals from 28 March to 5 April, the semi-finals from 25 April to 3 May, and the final from 23 to 31 May.

Draws will be held to determine the pairings through each round of both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Seeding for EHF European Cup 2025/26

FINAL WEC System 2025 26 87.1 kB FINAL MEC System 2025 26 111.0 kB
20230716 POR ROU 7
