Over 100 teams ready to discover first EHF European Cup opponents

In the men's competition, 18 teams are on the start line for round 1, and tomorrow they will be drawn into nine two-legged ties, which will take place from 6 to 14 September 2025.

The nine winning teams will head into round 2 of the straight knockout competition, where they will be joined by 55 more sides. 54 of the 55 are already known, with one place reserved for the loser of the EHF European League special qualification tie between RK Partizan of Serbia and HCB Karviná of Czechia.

The draw for round 2 will also take place during tomorrow's ceremony, and the matches 32 two-legged ties will be played from 11 to 19 October.

Country protection rules will not be enforced, with the exception that teams from Serbia cannot be drawn against teams from Kosovo.

The 18 teams entering the 2025/26 EHF European Cup Men round 1 are as follows:

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)

Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

Mistra (EST)

KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

HB Dudelange (LUX)

Granitas-Karys (LTU)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

RK Vogošca (BIH)

Raimond Sassari (ITA)

roomz JAGS Vöslau (AUT)

Spor Toto SK (TUR)

Handball Esch (LUX)

ESN Vrilission (GRE)

HC Butel Skopje (MKD)

CSM Constanta (ROU)

MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)

Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

Depsaş Enerji AS SK (TUR)

The 55 teams entering the EHF European Cup Men in round 2 are as follows:

loser EL Special Qualification

Olympiacos S.F.P. (GRE)

FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)

HC Vojvodina (SRB)

GRK Ohrid (MKD)

Runar Sandefjord (NOR)

ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

HC Izvidac (BIH)

MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Pallamano Conversano (ITA)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT)

BK-46 (FIN)

Beşiktaş JK (TUR)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

Sezoens Achilles Bocholt (BEL)

Põlva Serviti (EST)

Motor (UKR)

Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

KH Rahoveci (KOS)

HV KRAS/Volendam (NED)

H71 (FAR)

Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

RK Lovcen Cetinje (MNE)

Kur (AZE)

Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)

ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)

Oxford University HC (GBR)

Diomidis Argous (GRE)

HC Metaloplastika Elixir (SRB)

GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD)

Naerbø IL (NOR)

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

RK Konjuh (BIH)

SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)

Cassano Magnago HC (ITA)

Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT)

Nilüfer BSK (TUR)

A.C. European University Cyprus (CYP)

Viljandi HC (EST)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

KH Kastrioti (KOS)

St.Í.F (FAR)

HC Berchem (LUX)

RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)

HC Baki (AZE)

VHC Sviesa (LTU)

Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)

HC Dinamo Pančevo (SRB)

RK Leotar (BIH)

Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA)

HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)

