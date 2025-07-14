Over 100 teams ready to discover first EHF European Cup opponents

Over 100 teams ready to discover first EHF European Cup opponents

14 July 2025, 13:00

The EHF European Cup trophies for 2025/26 may seem a long way off, but path to glory in both the men's and women's competitions will begin to take shape from 11:00 CEST tomorrow, Tuesday 15 July, when the draws for the opening rounds take place, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel

In the men's competition, 18 teams are on the start line for round 1, and tomorrow they will be drawn into nine two-legged ties, which will take place from 6 to 14 September 2025.

The nine winning teams will head into round 2 of the straight knockout competition, where they will be joined by 55 more sides. 54 of the 55 are already known, with one place reserved for the loser of the EHF European League special qualification tie between RK Partizan of Serbia and HCB Karviná of Czechia.

The draw for round 2 will also take place during tomorrow's ceremony, and the matches 32 two-legged ties will be played from 11 to 19 October.

Country protection rules will not be enforced, with the exception that teams from Serbia cannot be drawn against teams from Kosovo.

The 18 teams entering the 2025/26 EHF European Cup Men round 1 are as follows:

  • Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)
  • Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)
  • Mistra (EST)
  • KH Besa Famgas (KOS)
  • HB Dudelange (LUX)
  • Granitas-Karys (LTU)
  • A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • RK Vogošca (BIH)
  • Raimond Sassari (ITA)
  • roomz JAGS Vöslau (AUT)
  • Spor Toto SK (TUR)
  • Handball Esch (LUX)
  • ESN Vrilission (GRE)
  • HC Butel Skopje (MKD) 
  • CSM Constanta (ROU)
  • MRK Sloga Doboj (BIH)
  • Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)
  • Depsaş Enerji AS SK (TUR)

The 55 teams entering the EHF European Cup Men in round 2 are as follows:

  • loser EL Special Qualification
  • Olympiacos S.F.P. (GRE)
  • FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)
  • HC Vojvodina (SRB)
  • GRK Ohrid (MKD)
  • Runar Sandefjord (NOR)
  • ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)
  • RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)
  • HC Izvidac (BIH)
  • MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN)
  • HC Dukla Praha (CZE)
  • MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)
  • Pallamano Conversano (ITA)
  • Förthof UHK Krems (AUT)
  • BK-46 (FIN)
  • Beşiktaş JK (TUR)
  • HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)
  • Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)
  • Sezoens Achilles Bocholt (BEL)
  • Põlva Serviti (EST)
  • Motor (UKR)
  • Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)
  • KH Rahoveci (KOS)
  • HV KRAS/Volendam (NED)
  • H71 (FAR)
  • Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)
  • RK Lovcen Cetinje (MNE)
  • Kur (AZE)
  • Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU)
  • ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT)
  • Oxford University HC (GBR)
  • Diomidis Argous (GRE)
  • HC Metaloplastika Elixir (SRB)
  • GRK Tikves 2014 (MKD)
  • Naerbø IL (NOR)
  • RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
  • RK Konjuh (BIH)
  • SKKP Handball Brno (CZE)
  • Cassano Magnago HC (ITA)
  • Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT)
  • Nilüfer BSK (TUR)
  • A.C. European University Cyprus (CYP)
  • Viljandi HC (EST)
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)
  • KH Kastrioti (KOS)
  • St.Í.F (FAR)
  • HC Berchem (LUX)
  • RK Budvanska Rivijera (MNE)
  • HC Baki (AZE)
  • VHC Sviesa (LTU)
  • Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE)
  • HC Dinamo Pančevo (SRB)
  • RK Leotar (BIH)
  • Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa (ITA)
  • HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT)

For a full breakdown of the competition format, the schedule and the teams' seedings, click here.

In the 2025/26 EHF European Cup Women, the competition begins in round 2 with 50 teams who will be drawn into 25 two-legged ties in tomorrow's draw procedure.

The round 2 matches will take place between 27 September and 5 October 2025. The 25 winners will join seven teams who have pre-qualified for round 3, which will be drawn after the conclusion of round 2.

57 teams in total in the women's competition and 73 in the men's means 130 teams are out for EHF European Cup glory in 2025/26.

As with the men's competition, country protection rules do not apply, with the exception that teams from Serbia cannot be drawn against teams from Kosovo.

The teams participating in EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 round 2 are as follows:

  • Westfriesland SEW (NED)
  • A.C. PAOK (GRE)
  • KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)
  • ZRK Split 2010 (CRO)
  • H71 (FAR)
  • Jomi Salerno (ITA)
  • ŽRK Železničar Inđija (SRB)
  • HC Galychanka (UKR)
  • Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan (ISR)
  • MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)
  • ZRK Krivaja (BIH)
  • Yellow Winterthur (SUI)
  • ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina (SLO)
  • KHF Istogu (KOS)
  • Azeryol HC (AZE)
  • HB Käerjeng (LUX)
  • Cascada HC Garliava SM (LTU)
  • Cyview Developer Latsia (CYP)
  • HC Byala (BUL)
  • Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)
  • HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)
  • Trabzon Ortahisar BSK (TUR)
  • Academia de Andebol de São Pedro do Sul (POR)
  • Selfoss (ISL)
  • WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)
  • Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)
  • Anagennisi Artas (GRE)
  • Energa Start Elblag (POL)
  • Handball Erice (ITA)
  • ŽORK Bor (SRB)
  • Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)
  • Union Korneuburg (AUT)
  • OŽRK Krajina Cazin (BIH)
  • ŽRD Litija (SLO)
  • KHF Samadrexha (KOS)
  • Kur (AZE)
  • HB Dudelange (LUX)
  • Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP)
  • HK Slovan Duslo Šala (SVK)
  • ABC De Braga (POR)
  • WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)
  • H.V. Quintus (NED)
  • AEK Athens HC (GRE)
  • KHF Ferizaj (KOS)
  • Handball Red Boys Differdange (LUX)
  • WHC Kumanovo (MKD)
  • KHF Shqiponja (KOS)
  • Atticgo BM Elche (ESP)
  • Üsküdar BSK (TUR)
  • AEP Panorama (GRE)

For a full breakdown of the competition format, the schedule and the teams' seedings, click here.

To watch the draws live from 11:00 CEST tomorrow, click the video below or head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

 

 

Photos © EHF archive, Buldur

