CSM back on top after steamrolling Bietigheim

In a tough season full of challenges CSM Bucuresti are constantly learning to win in different ways. Missing star Cristina Neagu due to injury, the Romanian side had little trouble disposing of their German counterparts 32:22, recording the clearest win this season.

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 22:32 (10:14)

a 9:3 run to end the first half saw CSM take a commanding 14:10 lead, despite their injury woes

the Romanian powerhouse missed left back Cristina Neagu, the team’s top scorer, who suffered a knee strain in the final training session prior to the game against Bietigheim

it was Bietigheim’s sixth loss in a row this season, as the German side won only one game from their past 16 in the DELO EHF Champions League

the hosts recorded their second lowest number of goals scored in a game in the European premium competition, only one goal shy of their worst-ever performance

CSM are now top of the group, with eight points out of five games, while Bietigheim are still bottom, three points away from the sixth place

Goalkeeping masterclass from Grubisic

It was an excellent collective performance from CSM, but the Romanian side have to give props to another goalkeeping masterclass from Jelena Grubisic. The Croatian shot stopper, one of the veterans of the team, had an outstanding outing, saving 14 shots for an amazing 45.1 per cent efficiency. Grubisic was also the difference maker against Metz back in the first round and could be key in CSM sustaining this type of form.