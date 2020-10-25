20201025 Odense Brest Bretagne 35
EHF Champions League

MOTW: 14-goal Gros brings Brest back on track

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev25 October 2020, 17:52

After three matches without a victory, Brest Bretagne Handball are back to winning ways following their impressive performance away at Odense Håndbold.

Ana Gros became the heroine of the day, scoring as many as 14 goals and helping Brest to claim a 31:24 victory.

Group B

Odense ndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 24:31 (12:16)

  • Gros consolidated her leading position in the competition’s scoring chart, as she now has 48 goals
  • as many as 11 players scored for Odense, but none of them netted more than four times
  • Odense were never in lead throughout the game; Brest enjoyed a good start and were up 12:4 by the 19th minute
  • the Danish side suffered their first home defeat during the current European season, missing a chance to leapfrog CSKA and climb on top of group B
  • both Odense and Brest are now on eight points, but the Danish side are ranked third, and their French rivals fourth on goal difference

Toft stood like a wall

While Gros shone in attack, her teammate Sandra Toft did very well at the opposite end of the court, ending the match with 15 saves. Playing in her come country gave a morale boost to the 31-year-old Danish goalkeeper, who succeeded in showing her best qualities in Odense.

I think that there was a clear gap between the two teams. For me it was the team spirit and the fight. In the end, we also have to respect that Brest is a fantastic team and was much better that us today.
Ulrik Kirkely
Head Coach, Odense Håndbold
