MOTW: 14-goal Gros brings Brest back on track

After three matches without a victory, Brest Bretagne Handball are back to winning ways following their impressive performance away at Odense Håndbold.

Ana Gros became the heroine of the day, scoring as many as 14 goals and helping Brest to claim a 31:24 victory.

Group B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 24:31 (12:16)

Gros consolidated her leading position in the competition’s scoring chart, as she now has 48 goals

as many as 11 players scored for Odense, but none of them netted more than four times

Odense were never in lead throughout the game; Brest enjoyed a good start and were up 12:4 by the 19 th minute

minute the Danish side suffered their first home defeat during the current European season, missing a chance to leapfrog CSKA and climb on top of group B

both Odense and Brest are now on eight points, but the Danish side are ranked third, and their French rivals fourth on goal difference

Toft stood like a wall

While Gros shone in attack, her teammate Sandra Toft did very well at the opposite end of the court, ending the match with 15 saves. Playing in her come country gave a morale boost to the 31-year-old Danish goalkeeper, who succeeded in showing her best qualities in Odense.