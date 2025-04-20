CSM Bucuresti snatch victory in Neagu’s last dance at home
In the last home match for legendary left back Cristina Neagu in the EHF Champions League Women, CSM Bucuresti came back from a three-goal deficit to hold on to a narrow 30:29 win in the first leg of the quarter-final against Team Esbjerg.
Neagu, the all-time top scorer in the competition, scored seven times to bring her career tally to 1,228 goals and was named Player of the Match.
I tried to focus on other things than to think about the fact that I just played the last home game in the Champions League. Last week I injured my ankle and unfortunately or not, I had to focus on that rather than think about the last game. In the first half we thought it was going to be very difficult and we could lose by many goals but in the second half we came back, defended better and managed to win.
It was an amazing game. I think it was better than we expected. You could see in this game how different situations can be especially from the difference from one half to another. We are happy that it ended by one goal. I need to say to Cristina how inspiring she was to me, I think she is the best shooter in the sport.