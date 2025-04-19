Metz complete comeback to win all-French duel

Metz complete comeback to win all-French duel

EHF / Danijela Vekić
19 April 2025, 21:00

The all-French duel of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 season quarter-finals did not disappoint. Metz Handball made a comeback from being down by five and secured a 29:26 away win against Brest Bretagne Handball. Great second half performance pushed Emanuel Mayonnade's team to an important lead ahead of the rematch, where they could secure their fourth EHF FINAL4 Women appearance, while also keeping their unbeaten record alive.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 26:29 (15:14)

  • Brest made the most out of their home court and were the dominant side for the first 20 minutes, stretching their lead to five (14:9) with 50 per cent save efficiency by Katharina Filter

  • Metz struggled defensively, but boosted by Petra Vamos and Sarah Bouktit attacking skills they made a comeback near the end of the first half

  • home side's overall performance seemed to falter as they were trying different option in both attack and defence, while Metz shifted the momentum and propelled to a four goal lead with 15 minutes to go on the clock

  • Anna Vyakhireva's eight goals, Méline Nocandy's seven and Katharina Filter's ten saves were not enough to break Metz, on the other end, Petra Vamos and Sarah Bouktit netted 13 between them

  • this was Metz's ninth win over Brest in their last 11 encounters and second one in the span of two weeks

Metz fight back to stay unbeaten

Judging by the first 30 minutes it looked like Brest Bretagne Handball had it all in their hands. They came out strong, led by Anna Vyakhireva in the first leg of the all-French quarter-final and built a five-goal lead, putting a serious pressure on the unbeaten Metz Handball.

Emmanuel Mayonnade's team stayed calm, trusted their rotation and launched a late-game surge. Boosted by Petra Vamos' perfect outing (seven goals out of eight attempts) and Cléopatre Darleux's late saves at 30 per cent efficiency, Metz erased the deficit, took control and claimed a crucial away win, keeping their almost flawless season intact.

Metz are the only team without a single defeat in this season's EHF Champions League Women, with one draw and 13 consecutive wins, and with a perfect 2025 so far with 19 victories across all competitions, including a 23:22 league win and 35:31 French Cup final win against Brest Bretagne Handball just two weeks ago. Adding to that Saturday's 29:26 win at Brest, they are at the momentum ahead of the rematch at home.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 At 21.44.54
We put in a tremendous defensive display, being very aggressive in the first half of the match. We need to build on that and implement it throughout the match. It's half-time now. We're going to have to give it everything in the second leg and it's not impossible to make up the deficit. Anything can happen in the Champions League, so we're going to give it everything we've got.
Clarisse Mairot
Left back, Brest Bretagne Handball
Screenshot 2025 04 19 At 20.06.35
Tonight I'll remember the three-goal lead. The match wasn't perfect and we're not necessarily happy with the content tonight. The start of the game was complex. We're ahead but we're going to have to keep up the momentum. A lot can happen next week, but we're prepared and we're aware of our strengths, just as we're aware of our opponents' strengths.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
IMG 1165
Brest Bretagne Handball
IMG 1060
Brest Bretagne Handball
IMG 0649
Brest Bretagne Handball
IMG 1198
Brest Bretagne Handball
190425 Mwol 0235
