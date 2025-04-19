Metz complete comeback to win all-French duel
The all-French duel of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 season quarter-finals did not disappoint. Metz Handball made a comeback from being down by five and secured a 29:26 away win against Brest Bretagne Handball. Great second half performance pushed Emanuel Mayonnade's team to an important lead ahead of the rematch, where they could secure their fourth EHF FINAL4 Women appearance, while also keeping their unbeaten record alive.
We put in a tremendous defensive display, being very aggressive in the first half of the match. We need to build on that and implement it throughout the match. It's half-time now. We're going to have to give it everything in the second leg and it's not impossible to make up the deficit. Anything can happen in the Champions League, so we're going to give it everything we've got.
Tonight I'll remember the three-goal lead. The match wasn't perfect and we're not necessarily happy with the content tonight. The start of the game was complex. We're ahead but we're going to have to keep up the momentum. A lot can happen next week, but we're prepared and we're aware of our strengths, just as we're aware of our opponents' strengths.