Metz complete comeback to win all-French duel

Metz fight back to stay unbeaten

Judging by the first 30 minutes it looked like Brest Bretagne Handball had it all in their hands. They came out strong, led by Anna Vyakhireva in the first leg of the all-French quarter-final and built a five-goal lead, putting a serious pressure on the unbeaten Metz Handball.

Emmanuel Mayonnade's team stayed calm, trusted their rotation and launched a late-game surge. Boosted by Petra Vamos' perfect outing (seven goals out of eight attempts) and Cléopatre Darleux's late saves at 30 per cent efficiency, Metz erased the deficit, took control and claimed a crucial away win, keeping their almost flawless season intact.

Metz are the only team without a single defeat in this season's EHF Champions League Women, with one draw and 13 consecutive wins, and with a perfect 2025 so far with 19 victories across all competitions, including a 23:22 league win and 35:31 French Cup final win against Brest Bretagne Handball just two weeks ago. Adding to that Saturday's 29:26 win at Brest, they are at the momentum ahead of the rematch at home.